Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold hands-on: The world's first dustproof folding phone

If someone told me a year ago that the 2025 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold would be the first to have full IP68 water and dust resistance, I might have laughed at them. It's not that Google's hardware team is incompetent or anything, just that I expected a company like Samsung or Honor to achieve this milestone first.

Yet, here I was, staring down at the world's first IP68 foldable phone, and it had Google's DNA all over it. Not only that, but the enhanced glass, sleeker aluminum housing, notably better Tensor G5, bigger battery, and seven years of updates suggest that thinner isn't always better. Durable is.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Pixel 10 Pro Fold External display 6.4-inch Actua OLED, 1080 x 2364, 408 PPI, 60-120Hz, 3000 nits Internal display 8.0-inch Super Actua OLED, 2076 x 2152, 373 PPI, 1-120Hz, 3000 nits Processor Google Tensor G5 Memory and storage 16GB, 256GB/512GB/1TB Cameras 48MP main, 10.5MP 127-degree ultrawide with macro focus, 10.8MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 87-degree Dual PD inner and outer selfie, 4K/60 10-bit HDR on rear cameras Security Titan M2 chip, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, single-camera face unlock, Google VPN Battery and charging 5015mAh, 30W wired, 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless Dimensions (folded) 155.2mm x 76.3mm x 10.8mm Dimensions (unfolded) 155.2mm x 150.4mm x 5.2mm Weight 258g Durability Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front-and back, IP68 OS and updates Android 16, 7 years of OS and security updates (until Android 23) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Dual-band GPS, 5G mmWave (NA only), 5G Sub-6, LTE SIMs Single nano SIM and one eSIM (all models) Colors Moonstone, Jade

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: A nip and a tuck

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Like the other Pixel 10 models, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks just like last year's model until you put them side-by-side. For example, the new hinge, which allows the phone to be fully IP68 water and dust resistant, is notably slimmer.

The most noticeable visual change with the bezels is the left edge, which is now nearly flush with the phone's frame. It doesn't look awkward like last year's model, and that's a huge improvement! The "bezel" around the back glass is reduced by the same amount, as well.

Likewise, Google gave all the aluminum parts around the phone a gentle coat of color, so your Jade or Moonstone Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks far more vibrant than last year's rather boring color choices. The Moonstone's blue camera module looks particularly striking with this new effect.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the new hinge added significant durability enhancements to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and slimmed up the bezels, it also made the phone just a smidgen thicker.

Of course, we're talking 0.1mm thicker when unfolded and only 0.3mm thicker when folded. Not a big deal at all, although that makes it a few millimeters thicker than its closest competition, the Honor Magic V5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Unlike the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold still has a physical SIM tray in all markets. That SIM tray was relocated to the top of the phone, and Google was still able to remove the mmWave "pill" as it did on the other Pixel 10 phones without removing the physical SIM tray. Curious.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The displays have been improved once again, now sporting stronger glass both inside and out, plus additional peak brightness of 3000 nits max on both the inner and outer displays. Both displays are the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The outer screen is still LTPS, though, so it only supports 60-120Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, the LTPO inner display supports the full 1-120Hz range.

Google's new accessibility feature for PWM-sensitive people is also here, but it only works on the inner display. I'm not sure this will actually help anyone unless they actively avoid the outer display, but we'll see in our full review.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Cameras and features

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold shares several new features with the mainline Pixel 10. The Fold supports the new Pixelsnap system, including 15W Qi2 charging with a built-in magnetic connector, so you don't need a case to get magnetic Qi2 charging. Pixelsnap also enables a really cool new set of screensavers, making the Pixel 10 Pro Fold feel a lot like a docked Pixel Tablet when unfolded.

Additionally, the battery in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is nearly 400mAh larger than the one in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which should add a few hours of use to each charge.

Google upgraded the 48MP main rear camera this year and included support for the new 100x Pro Level Zoom feature from the rest of the Pixel 10 Pro lineup. Based on my brief hands-on time, this is a really impressive feature that might give Google a serious camera edge once again.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google also added three new "Made you look" animated characters for the front display this year, adding to the fun when trying to get a picture of a smiling child.

One more camera software update comes in the form of "Instant View," which is activated when using the camera on the unfolded inner display. This keeps the camera viewfinder on the right side while recent photo thumbnails are on the left side in a scrollable list.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also seeing some notable multitasking improvements. Images can now be dragged and dropped from one app to another while using split screen, making media sharing between apps simpler.

You can also now save app pairs, creating a custom app pair icon on the home screen for quick launching. Lastly, Google adopted the OnePlus Open's 90:10 split screen functionality, which makes it easy to put one app "to the side" and quickly swap between two apps with just a tap.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold may not look like the most exciting update at first, but a slew of hardware improvements, a faster and more efficient processor, new AI tricks, including camera quality improvements, and a bigger battery mean this phone will be much nicer to use every day.

Combine that with Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging and a seven-year OS upgrade guarantee, and you've got a foldable phone that you won't want to put down for a long time.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1799, and preorders begin August 20, 2025. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch on October 9, 2025. We've still got some time until its release, so be sure to preorder now and stay tuned for more Pixel 10 Pro Fold coverage!

