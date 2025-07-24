What you need to know

A tipster discovered an image of Google's entire Pixel 10 series through the Play Store's code.

The image, which seems to be official promotional material, showcased the base model in its alleged "indigo," as well as the other phones in a Moonstone.

The leaked rendering suggests Google is preparing a $50 off deal for users, though it's unclear what else this entails.

Google recently teased the Pixel 10 series officially, even showing off one of its devices ahead of its August 20 launch.

For those eagerly awaiting Google's next Pixel series launch, it looks like the company itself can't wait either.

It seems Google is already putting its promotional material in place for the Pixel 10 series, at least according to tipster AssembleDebug and Android Authority. The publication states that while "poking around the Google Play Store app," likely through its APK/code, the tipster was able to surface a snapshot of the Pixel 10 series in full.

The photo shows the base Pixel 10 model leading off from the right in a rumored "indigo," followed by the Pixel 10 Pro, the 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. From this imagery, it seemingly doubles down on previous rumors about the vanilla Pixel 10 model picking up a third lens.

However, the "Meet the new Pixel 10 series" leaked advertisement on the Play Store supposedly suggests another aspect: the inclusion of a $50 off deal on a device in the series. There's nothing more concrete beyond that, considering this was leveraged from within the app itself—and the series isn't out yet. This will likely appear sometime after the series' debut in August, as the publication also speculates.

Whatever this promotion entails is seemingly prepared to run until October 13. It's just the start date we're left wondering about.

Here comes 10

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Recently, rumors have been swirling about the Pixel 10 series' colors. Supposedly, the base model is arriving in Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are said to feature Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. Rumors conclude with Moonstone and Jade for the 10 Pro Fold. Moreover, some of these color leaks came with noteworthy specification theories.

Some reports claim the highest storage option available for the Pro and Pro XL will be 1TB; however, this seems restricted to its Obsidian variant. The 10 Pro Fold will also reportedly see a 1TB option, but for its Moonstone option.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we're still taking this with a grain of salt, Google has done this before with the Pixel 9 series.

What we can play around with (officially) is Google's recent teaser of the Pixel 10 series on its online store. The company even gave us a look at one of its devices in a Moonstone. Google's official preview pretty much confirmed that the 10 series will look nearly identical to the 9 series. It seems the phones will retain the flat screen, flat sides, rounded corners, and thick camera bar.

Google reiterates that its "Made by Google" event will occur on August 20 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, where we will see the Pixel 10 series in full, alongside "watches, buds, and more."