The Pixel 9 camera bump is massive. Google's design director explains why

What you need to know

An interview with Google's Director of Design for Pixel phones, Claude Zellweger, explained why the Pixel 9's camera visor is so huge.

Zellweger explained that consumer interest in mobile photography is the catalyst as Google needs to bring large lenses and sensors but keep the device thin.

The company highlighted "Add Me" for the Pixel 9's camera alongside announcing the arrival of its long-awaited "Zoom Enhance."

Google's Pixel 9 series picked up one design change that could give consumers a mixed reaction.

Google's Director of Design for Pixel phones, Claude Zellweger, sat down with The Verge and discussed why the Pixel 9's camera bump is so big. The conversation led off with Zellweger stating the bump is large by design and was also "the most efficient way" to deliver the phone's cameras.

He also linked the idea of producing a Pixel phone with such a large camera to consumer interest and what they want from mobile photography. Google says it understands that users want to take good, high-quality photos. However, doing so requires the device to pack beefy sensors and lenses to meet demand.

Google Pixel 9 The Google Pixel 9 is coming soon! You can get one FOR FREE at Best Buy, and it's easier than you think.

Additionally, a large camera bump helped Google keep the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL reasonably thin.

When questioned whether smaller phones could be a possibility, Zellweger saw trials ahead. He stated, "building small phones is just fundamentally a bigger challenge" due to battery life demands, cameras, and more. Zellweger remained hopeful, adding that there could be a future where "some people have different priorities" about their devices.

This future could indicate a vastly smaller camera bump — which Google might still consider. Zellweger states the design choices are ultimately left to the camera needs of consumers. What's more, the design choice of the Pixel 9's camera bump might not stick around "forever."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google debuted the Pixel 9 series earlier this week and the devices pack small performance increases alongside notable AI boosts. Joining the Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro is the larger 6.8-inch display Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google implemented a completely flat design language with its smartphone's display this year and flat, shiny sides.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The camera bump entered the spotlight with a telephoto lens on the Pro models, a 42MP selfie camera, a 50MP primary lens, and a 48MP ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 9's photography is taken to new heights with Google's new "Add Me" feature. Users can seamlessly add themselves or other subjects into a shot using the software. Elsewhere, the company detailed that its "Zoom Enhance" feature is finally out of development as it heads for the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 8 Pro. You can preorder the Google Pixel 9 series now and even get it for free.