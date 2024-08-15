Yes, you can really get a FREE Google Pixel 9 from Best Buy (and it's easier than you think)

The Google Pixel 9 series is finally here, and there is already no shortage of preorder deals that could get you the phones for cheap (or even free) ahead of the release date. That said, if you were hoping to find a trade-in opportunity, Best Buy is the one. Send the retailer an old or broken phone during the preorder period and you can score up to $1,099 off any unlocked Pixel 9 series device, from the base model to the hefty Pixel 9 Pro XL. As if that wasn't enough, Best Buy will also throw in a gift card with a balance of up to $200, no strings attached.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in, plus $100 gift card at Best Buy Preorder the base model Pixel 9 through Best Buy and you'll be eligible to receive up to $799.99 in trade-in credit, enough to make the new flagship free. The retailer will also throw in a free $100 gift card, just for kicks. The Google Pixel 9 boasts the efficiency of the Tensor G4 chipset, plus you get some improved camera tech, a larger battery, and a bigger, brighter display than last year's Pixel 8. And like all of the phones in the Pixel 9 lineup, you'll enjoy a bunch of handy AI features and seven years of OS updates guaranteed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 FREE with eligible trade-in, plus $200 gift card at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering up to $999 off the Pixel 9 Pro when you trade in an old or broken device, plus you'll get a $200 gift card for free. The Pixel 9 Pro may be the same size as the base model, but under the hood you're getting more RAM, better cameras, and up to 1TB of storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 FREE with eligible trade-in, plus free $200 gift card If you prefer a bigger phone, look no further than the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. This device boasts all the power of the Pixel 9 Pro but adds in a larger display and battery. Preorder the 6.8-inch phone from Best Buy ahead of its August 22nd release date and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,099 off with trade-in, alongside a free $200 gift card.

Unlike a lot of the Pixel 9 preorder offers I've seen so far, this deal doesn't require you to upgrade your wireless service to receive the savings, making it a great opportunity for folks (like yours truly) who prefer to buy their devices unlocked. Best Buy is apparently being pretty generous about the phones it's accepting for trade-in, too; I plugged in my old Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and got the max $1,099 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, effectively making the new device free. And again, there's the $200 gift card to sweeten the deal.

Use Best Buy's trade-in tool to see how much trade-in credit you're eligible to receive before you commit to the offer, but if you're lucky, you just might get a free unlocked Pixel 9 out of the deal.