My favorite Pixel phone just crashed to a record low price, and now I'm wishing I hadn't bought one already

The Memorial Day sales are still a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping one of the best Google Pixel 9 Pro deals I've ever seen. One of my favorite Android phones (and one that I personally bought with a painfully inferior discount) is now selling for as low as $799.99 through the retailer, with the 512GB version chilling at 25% off. The Pixel 9 Pro has only hit this record low price once before, so don't make the same mistake I did and buy now if you're interested.

💲Record Low Price Alert 💲

Google Pixel 9 Pro 512GB: $1,219 $919 at Amazon Head to Amazon and buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro with a 512GB storage configuration and you'll get a whopping 25% slashed off your purchase. That's a record low price that the phone has only touched once before, so don't wait too long if you're interested. If you don't need that much storage, you'll also be happy to learn that the 128GB and 256GB versions of the phone are receiving 20% and 23% discounts, respectively, while the epic 1TB configuration is currently 21% off through Amazon's site.

We gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro a glowing 4/5-star review back when the flagship lineup was revealed late last year, and it isn't hard to see why. The phone boasts a stunning 6.3-inch OLED display that's simply a joy to use in any light, while under the hood you get 16GB of RAM, the ultra-efficient Tensor G4 processor, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. As usual with Google phones, the Pixel 9 Pro's cameras are truly exceptional, plus you get superb haptics and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

That being said, Pixel phones have a reputation for being relatively inefficient when it comes to gaming, and while I've never had any issues with simple side-scrollers or puzzle apps, you might want to look for a different gaming phone if you play graphics-intensive titles like Genshin Impact. You might also have a problem with the Pixel 9 Pro if you're sensitive to PWM flicker, so consider doing a little research on that if you've had issues before.

Aside from those few faults, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is an excellent daily driver that I use for just about everything, from streaming TV shows and films to capturing photos and video in 4K resolution. Don't get me wrong, there are almost always Pixel 9 deals on the web to explore, but if you're looking for a straight price drop on the Pro, don't sleep on this discount from Amazon.