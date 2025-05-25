The Pixel 9 Pro Fold scores a Black Friday-level discount at Amazon.. just in time for Memorial Day

If you're in need of a good Google Pixel phone deal and you want to be on the cutting edge of foldable technology, I've got some good news. Right now, you can get 17% off the expensive Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold during Amazon's Memorial Day sale, marking a $300 discount on the $1,000-plus phone. That's the same discount that the premium foldable received during the Black Friday sales last fall!

We loved the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold upon its release, especially because of its vivid, good-looking, 8-inch AMOLED display, its range of cameras, and its impressive battery life. The only major problem we had with the phone was its price, but thanks to this Memorial Day discount, purchasing the 9 Pro Fold is a much easier pill to swallow.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon for Memorial Day Those who don't mind going with an expensive phone will appreciate this deal for $300 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a great foldable phone that true Android enthusiasts will love. The 9 Pro Fold features a large AMOLED display, an impressive battery life for a foldable phone, and features like split-screen multitasking that we love.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold; you want a large, bright foldable display; battery life is a major selling point for you when it comes to buying a phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone that supports the use of a stylus; you'd rather go with something that has a sub-$1,000 price point; you don't want a foldable phone.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a powerful, AI-boosted foldable phone that's received high marks all across the board, despite the high price tag. Nevertheless, users love the Fold's 8-inch AMOLED Super Actua Flex display, its impressively long battery life, and the wide range of Pixel features.

With such a large screen, this Pixel's inclusion of split-screen multitasking was also a major plus, though we would have liked to see it released with support for a stylus. Nonetheless, it also sports a pretty great suite of cameras, Gemini Advanced AI features with a Google One Premium plan, and it's the thinnest foldable phone out there, much to the delight of those who like a lightweight device. It's worth noting that support for wireless charging stands is hit or miss with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and that it's still pretty expensive, even with $300 off.

Still, if you're a Pixel fan who's been waiting for the right opportunity to try a foldable, this could be the deal for you.