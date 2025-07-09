Taking $1,220 off a Pixel Fold sounds like a Prime Day deal, but it's from somewhere else

When Google launched its first foldable phone just two short years ago, it drew the attention of tons of tech fans who were clamoring to get a book-style foldable with the cameras of a Pixel phone. But while many people complained about its high price, you won't have to deal with that huge negative point since the Pixel Fold is now on sale for $1,220 off during Woot's own Prime Day event.

That brings the original $1,799 price down to just $579.99 for 256GB model. I certainly expected to see the Pixel Fold drop in price by this time, but that kind of discount is usually reserved for some broken, second-hand model. This one is brand new, but it's a fairly limited stock, so if you're interested, you should grab it ASAP!

The two reasons I loved the Pixel Fold at launch were for its unique form factor and its cameras. No other book-style foldable has the unique passport-like aspect ratio of the Pixel Fold, and few foldables to this day can match the versatility of the triple camera system on the back, including a fantastic 5x optical zoom periscope camera.

The Google Pixel Fold was the beginning of the trend to make foldable phones thinner. While Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 is finally thinner than Google's 2-year-old foldable, it took the world's biggest smartphone company that long to catch up.

I also can't give Google enough praise for the aspect ratio of this device. It's shorter and wider than any other book-style foldable, making it easy to use the outer screen whenever you feel like using something smaller. When it's unfolded, this wider aspect ratio makes apps default to tablet view, something book-style foldables should have done ages ago. Google switched to a taller, narrower design on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and I hate it.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

My colleague, Andrew Myrick, published a second opinion piece a few months after my original Pixel Fold review. He had more issues with battery life than I did and found the brightness of the inner screen a bit lacking. In other words, your experience with this phone may vary quite a bit depending on your usage.

But we both agreed that the cameras were superb and the aspect ratio was golden. "You really do get the best of both worlds, as you'll have one of the best small Android phones when closed and one of the best Android tablets when open," he said in that article, and I couldn't agree more. Especially for under $600.