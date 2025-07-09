It's only been a few hours since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was unveiled, introducing a completely overhauled design to Samsung's flagship foldable. Unfortunately, those dramatic changes also came with a higher price tag, as pricing starts at an eye-watering $2,000.

But you know what won't cost you a kidney to enjoy an excellent foldable phone experience? This Prime Day deal for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which knocks almost 40% off the price, saving you $750!

For many, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does more than enough to warrant an upgrade from your current phone. Sure, it might not be as slim or have the latest camera hardware, but it's still a great phone.

Not only that, but the Fold 6 has something that the Fold 7 doesn't: S Pen compatibility.

In an effort to make the slimmest foldable phone, Samsung was forced to remove the digitizer that made the S Pen work. As a result, the Z Fold 6 is your best bet if you want a phone that truly does it all, even if that means it's a bit heavier and thicker.

I recently shared my thoughts on the Fold 6, a year after its release, and came to the realization that it's really not a bad phone. While I do wish Samsung had introduced the Z Fold 7's redesign a year earlier, the Fold 6 does everything its successor can in terms of software.

Samsung has a stranglehold on the book-style foldable market here in North America, but has seen a bit of competition from Google. Surprisingly enough, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also on sale for Prime Day, enjoying a 23% discount over at Amazon, saving you about $415.