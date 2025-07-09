Don't want to spend $2K on the Fold 7? Get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for almost 40% off instead
It's cheaper and still has the S Pen.
It's only been a few hours since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was unveiled, introducing a completely overhauled design to Samsung's flagship foldable. Unfortunately, those dramatic changes also came with a higher price tag, as pricing starts at an eye-watering $2,000.
But you know what won't cost you a kidney to enjoy an excellent foldable phone experience? This Prime Day deal for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which knocks almost 40% off the price, saving you $750!
For many, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does more than enough to warrant an upgrade from your current phone. Sure, it might not be as slim or have the latest camera hardware, but it's still a great phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 📲
Was: $1,899.99
Now: $1,149.99 at Amazon
"On the surface level, it doesn't seem like Samsung really put much thought into the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung is no longer leading and innovating in the foldable space, as it's been surpassed by better and more complete devices. But for one skepticism, it turns out that there might be a method to the madness.." — Andrew Myrick for Android Central
✅Recommended if: you don't want to spend $2,000 on a phone, even if it means being thinner and having a better camera system.
❌Skip this deal if: you think the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is just too far behind the competition, and want a less expensive foldable with a modern design.
Price check 💵: $1,399 at Best Buy | $1,899 at Samsung
Alternative deal 🪙: Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,799 $1,384 at Amazon
Not only that, but the Fold 6 has something that the Fold 7 doesn't: S Pen compatibility.
In an effort to make the slimmest foldable phone, Samsung was forced to remove the digitizer that made the S Pen work. As a result, the Z Fold 6 is your best bet if you want a phone that truly does it all, even if that means it's a bit heavier and thicker.
I recently shared my thoughts on the Fold 6, a year after its release, and came to the realization that it's really not a bad phone. While I do wish Samsung had introduced the Z Fold 7's redesign a year earlier, the Fold 6 does everything its successor can in terms of software.
Samsung has a stranglehold on the book-style foldable market here in North America, but has seen a bit of competition from Google. Surprisingly enough, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also on sale for Prime Day, enjoying a 23% discount over at Amazon, saving you about $415.
