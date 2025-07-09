The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is here, so now's the perfect time to hop on this Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal before everyone else does
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is massively discounted right now, but you should get it now while it's still in stock.
Samsung finally launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and it looks like a fantastic phone. You know what else is a great phone? The Galaxy Z Flip 6. Last year's flip phone just received a massive $300 Prime Day discount, just in time to make way for Samsung's latest and greatest.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched at the same $1,099 price as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, so it's not surprising to see the Z Flip 6 receive a Prime Day discount. However, at $300 off, it's even cheaper than the new "affordable" Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which starts at $899. This makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 an even better deal right now, especially as Samsung is likely trying to clear out stock in favor of its latest phones (many colors are out of stock at Samsung.com).
A $300 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is no joke, and we've seen devices sell out during Prime Day, so you should act quickly before they're gone! This particular discount only applies to two colorways, meaning there will be fewer models to fight over at this price.
✅Recommended if: You want a good flip phone but don't need the latest and greatest. Last year's model is still a fantastic pick, and some specs are even better than the newer Z Flip 7.
❌Skip this deal if: You want the larger cover screen, bigger battery, and more advanced AI features of the newer model.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still a good buy, even now
There's no doubt that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a tempting buy, and you can preorder it now if you're interested in Samsung's latest flip phone. That said, if you'd rather not spend more than $1000 on a new phone, there are plenty of reasons why the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still worth buying.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a well-designed phone with impressive durability for a foldable. It also boasts some impressive specs, including a bright display and a powerful Snapdragon chipset. In fact, Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip appears to be on par with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the Z Flip 6, at least in CPU power.
And while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't have the fastest charging speeds, it matches and exceeds those of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, sporting 25W wired and 15W wireless. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 drops wireless charging speed to 10W, meaning it will likely take longer to charge its larger battery.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also supports plenty of Galaxy AI features and will likely receive more features with future updates. After all, Samsung promises 7 years of OS upgrades (with six more to go) for the Z Flip 6, so you don't have to worry about missing out very much if you pick one up now.
Derrek is the managing editor of Android Central, helping to guide the site's editorial content and direction to reach and resonate with readers, old and new, who are just as passionate about tech as we are. He's been obsessed with mobile technology since he was 12, when he discovered the Nokia N90, and his love of flip phones and new form factors continues to this day. As a fitness enthusiast, he has always been curious about the intersection of tech and fitness. When he's not working, he's probably working out.
