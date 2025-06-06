Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 get cheaper when the Z Flip 7 launches?

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be unveiled during an announcement event in July, which has led many folks to wonder: what does this mean for the Galaxy Z Flip 6? Will it get cheaper, and is it worth it to buy the 2024 device when the next-gen flip phone drops?

After all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 debuted last summer with a steep $1,099.99 price tag, so it's no wonder people have been looking for deals. At this point we can only speculate, but I've been working launches like this long enough that I have a pretty good idea of what you can expect. Let's dive in.

What we know

If the latest leaks and rumors are correct, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be revealed during a live Samsung Unpacked event in early July. The new clamshell foldable will likely be announced alongside the premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 and two Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic.

The Z Flip 7 is expected to come loaded with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, an updated design, and a larger cover display than ever before (think more Motorola Razr-esque). The flip phone is also certain to feature all of the latest Galaxy AI software features and seven years of guaranteed OS and security upgrades. As for the cameras, one rumor has suggested that the Z Flip 7 will retain its predecessor's camera tech, which would be quite controversial among Samsung users if the leak proves accurate.

Still, the biggest question mark comes down to the phone's price. After several generations without a price increase, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was revealed last year with a starting price of $1,099.99, which was $100 more than its predecessor.

Will Samsung increase the price of its clamshell phone again in 2025? It's hard to say, but considering that the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) — the Flip's biggest competitor — was recently unveiled with a $1,300 price tag, I wouldn't put it past them. There's also some speculation that the Z Flip 7 will be announced alongside a more-affordable "Fan Edition" version of the phone, but details on that rumor are scarce.

Will the Z Flip 6 get cheaper?

So now for the big question: will last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 finally get cheaper now that the Z Flip 7 is on the way? The answer may not be as simple as you'd like.

The good news is that the top-rated flip phone is already being discounted fairly often by retailers and wireless carriers alike. As of writing, for example, the unlocked Z Flip 6 is over $200 off at Amazon, while AT&T is dropping up to $1,000 off the phone when you trade in and add a line.

Now, you might see those deals and be tempted to wait until the Z Flip 7 arrives to see if the price drops even further, but I'd be careful. Retailers will often discount a phone before its next generation arrives to make room for new stock. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be sold out on most sites by the time you're ready to buy, which gives you less leverage as a consumer.

But there's a bright side. Amazon's Prime Day sale is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, and if past year's are any indication, the event will fall right around the same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 announcement. This upcoming sale might be the best opportunity to get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a serious discount, as retailers all across the web will be taking on Amazon with competitive offers of their own. This puts you in the driver's seat, and it will likely result in some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals we've ever seen.

