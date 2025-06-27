What you need to know

Early leaks hinted at a €100–€200 price hike, but a new rumor says the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could stick to last year’s pricing.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 might also launch for less than the Flip 6—possibly €100 lower.

This means the Z Flip 7 could start at €1,099 (256GB), while the Fold 7 may begin at €1,999 (256GB).

Samsung’s next-gen foldables are just around the corner, and if the latest price leak is anything to go by, things are looking way better than we thought. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 might not hit your wallet as hard as earlier rumors claimed.

With Samsung’s next Unpacked event taking place on July 9, all eyes are on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but not everyone is thrilled. A recent listing from an Italian electronics site has stirred up some unease, hinting at a price bump of €100 and €200 for the Flip 7 and Fold 7, respectively. For fans hoping to upgrade, that potential hike is adding a bit of sticker shock to the hype.

But there’s a silver lining after WinFuture has shared fresh intel that might ease the panic. According to the website, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could stick pretty close to last year’s price tag (via SamMobile). That’s a relief for anyone dreading a major price jump, and a nice change of pace from the earlier, more alarming leaks.

But the real shocker is the Galaxy Z Flip 7: the report says it could actually launch for a lower price than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, potentially by about €100 in Europe (which could translate to a similar drop in other markets like the US).

Leaked prices look solid

(Image credit: Android Headline)

This means the Z Flip 7 could start at €1,099 for 256GB and €1,219 for 512GB. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 7 is rumored to land at €1,999 for 256GB, €2,119 for 512GB, and €2,359 for the 1TB model.

For some price context in Europe: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is sitting at €1,999, €2,119, or €2,359 depending on the memory configuration. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 6 goes for either €1,199 or €1,319, based on how much storage you're after.

Samsung has been wrestling with one big issue for years now in terms of bringing down the price of its foldables. Rising global production costs haven’t helped, and with all the rumored high-end upgrades coming to the next models, it’s been looking more like prices would go up.

Leaks aren’t gospel, but...

Of course, these are still just leaks, but the source has a pretty good track record. If they pan out, it's definitely a win for anyone eyeing Samsung's latest foldables.

While the latest buzz around Samsung’s next foldable phones points to a more wallet-friendly approach, the Galaxy Watch 8 might be going the other way, if the same report is to be believed.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.