What you need to know

WinFuture claims that the Galaxy Watch 8 will cost up to €50 more in Germany, while the Watch 8 Classic will also jump about €50.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) will remain at €699 like last year's model.

For context, the Galaxy Watch 7 cost $299 / £289 / €319, while the Watch 6 Classic 47mm cost $429/ £399 / €449.

Information from European retailers suggests that the Galaxy Watch 8 is about to get the first series price increase in two years, bringing it closer in line with competitors like Apple and Google.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 8 40mm and 44mm models will cost "around €40-50 more than before," with this estimate "converted from foreign prices."

Given that 40 euros currently equates to about $47, we could see a decent jump in price from the $299 Galaxy Watch 7, varied by region. In the past, the Galaxy Watch 5 cost $30 more than the Watch 4, while the Watch 6 cost $20 more than the Watch 5. Price inflation isn't uncommon in this lineup.

The leaked info also suggests that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will cost "just under €500," about a €50 jump over the Watch 6 Classic 47mm. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is said to have an unchanged price tag of €699, or $649 in the U.S.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 series in recent weeks have shown a significant redesign for the series, with a more square-shaped case across the lineup. But this report seems to suggest the case sizing will remain the same as last year, and that the Watch 8 will have doubled storage (64GB). Other specs remain a mystery, for now.

Why a Galaxy Watch 8 price increase seems likely

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

This report doesn't confirm that the Watch 8 will get a price increase, but it seems likely given the current economic climate. Samsung's latest earnings call referenced its challenges dealing with U.S. tariffs, and Samsung's peripheral sales may need to pick up the slack if Galaxy phones are hit with a 25% tax.

Increasing these prices also makes the returning Galaxy Watch Ultra with its unchanged price look slightly less expensive. If the Watch 8 Classic costs about $450–500, the jump to $650 for the Ultra might look less onerous to some buyers than it did from $300.

Samsung may also try to append a Samsung Health subscription on top of the Galaxy Watch 8; a Samsung senior VP of health said last week that it was "exploring" putting "advanced coaching features" behind a premium paywall. This may not happen anytime soon, but it'll make Samsung Health more like Fitbit Premium or Apple Fitness Plus.

Ultimately, Samsung knows that the Galaxy Watch 8 will still cost less than the $399 Apple Watch Series 10, despite this alleged price hike. The $349 Google Pixel Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 are its biggest Wear OS rivals, so it's possible that Samsung will match them or slightly undercut them.

We'll find out for certain at Summer Galaxy Unpacked 2025, which is officially scheduled for July 9 at 10 a.m. ET. We also expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 7 at the event, along with the long-teased Project Moohan headset and new Galaxy Buds.