What you need to know

Galaxy Watch 8 series shows up in another major leak, as prominent tipster Evan Blass puts out life-like renders via his newsletter.

The renders allege that the upcoming Galaxy 8 smartwatch will show up as a trio: Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra(2025).

Samsung is due to launch these watches along with its foldables at the Summer Unpacked, rumored to take place next month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leaks keep getting better as we get closer to the rumored launch in early July. This time, prominent tipster Evan Blass posted renders of the alleged smartwatch lineup, giving us a good look at what to expect from this year's series.

Blass, in his newsletter, posted three images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series, showing off their design and potential colorways. Right off the bat, Blass says that the Korean OEM could launch this year's series as a trio consisting of the standard Galaxy Watch 8, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, as well as the new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

Last week, similar images cropped up online showing off the trio's design as well as some of its physical buttons. But this is the first time the new Ultra model is being referred to as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Blass' renders imply that all three watches will sport a squircle design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

To start, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 could allegedly show up in a smoother, less noisy square-ish silver base topped by a circular dial. The Galaxy Watch 8's design sports a moderate black border/bezel around the face's circumference. The renders also show two physical buttons on one side.

The renders show the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a rugged and thicker, silver and black colorway, sporting what looks like a rotating bezel. It gives us a clear look at two buttons on one side, flanking a smaller orange button, also rumored to be the "Quick" button, possibly giving users access to apps that they use often. Previous leaks suggest that the Classic variant will supposedly arrive in a single size (47mm), with a 1.5-inch display, and will have a 450mAh battery capacity.

As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), as the tipster calls it, it could show up in a deep blue colorway with a smoother silver bezel surrounding the dial. It remains unclear if this watch will have a rotating bezel, as it seems to have a much smoother outer bezel without the ridges. The renders show the watch will possess the same two physical buttons seen on the other two models and an additional smaller orange button on one side.

While these are still leaks and need to be taken with a grain of salt, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to debut later this summer during Samsung's Unpacked, which isn't too far away.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.