A new Galaxy Watch 8 series render leak highlighted the base model's supposed squircle redesign, akin to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The base model's version is much cleaner/simpler, with only two physical buttons and a less prominent crown.

Recently, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was spotted in an eBay listing, which gave us a clear look at its rotating bezel, crown, and design.

Interest in Samsung's next Galaxy Watch lineup hasn't dwindled, as another leak suggests a new design for the base model.

Another set of alleged renders, obtained by Android Headlines, indicates the new (and familiar) direction Samsung is taking with its Galaxy Watch 8 series. The main highlight here is what's being suggested for the base Galaxy Watch 8 model: a squircle design. From the renderings of the device in white, the device could see a more light-hearted version of Samsung's squircle design, adopted by the Galaxy Watch Ultra in 2024.

The rendering showed the watch with a square-ish silver base and its circular watch face on top. The Galaxy Watch 8's design is pretty clean, sporting a moderate black border/bezel around the face's circumference.

The Watch 8 is speculated to rock only two physical buttons. The post adds that it may debut with "two sizes" for consumers.

While the rumors purport a Galaxy Watch Ultra sequel that looks like its first iteration in 2024, the images give us another look at the Watch 8 Classic. The Classic is expected to return this year after skipping the 7 series. It, too, is speculated to adopt the squircle design and tack on an extra physical button. The publication claims there are "notches," indicating the Watch 8 Classic will return its rotating bezel feature.

The Journey so far

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

These renders double down on what was rumored earlier this year: that Samsung would spread its Watch Ultra design across the entire series. A few illustrations for instructional purposes were supposedly discovered in some early One UI 8 code. The drawings showed off these squircle designs for the base model, Watch 8 Classic, and the next Watch Ultra.

More importantly, that extra physical button for the Watch 8 Classic is supposedly called the "Quick" button. The Classic is also expected to be slightly thicker than the base Watch 8, which is expected due to its rotating capabilities.

The Watch 8 Classic has continued to appear in rumors, ranging from rendering leaks to certification listings. However, just this week, the device was reportedly spotted on eBay. The photos showcased a leather strap and its retail packaging. Of course, the device features an extremely prominent crown. Rumors continue to suggest the watch will sport a 1.5-inch display and a 435mAh battery.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to debut later this summer during Samsung's Unpacked.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.