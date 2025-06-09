What you need to know

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic surfaced on eBay, showcasing its full design and Silver variant with model number SM-L505U.

Images from the eBay listing align with earlier leaked renders, featuring a familiar circular design, leather strap, prominent crown, and retail packaging, including a charger.

The leak fuels speculation about an upcoming launch, with previous leaks indicating specs like a 1.5-inch display and 435mAh battery.

Samsung is likely gearing up for an Unpacked event this summer to launch foldables, and the latest Galaxy Watch models are also expected. However, someone chose to drop the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic right on eBay, revealing the smartwatch in full.

An eBay listing, spotted by tipster OnLeaks on X, reveals the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in full. It is notably the Silver version of the smartwatch bearing the SM-L505U model number and is supposedly an LTE model with a 46mm size.

Well well well...😏 https://t.co/65nbs4EYQa #Samsung #GalaxyWatch8Classic pic.twitter.com/3ArolLHI09June 9, 2025

While the listing does reveal that it is the unreleased version of the smartwatch, images reveal the device in full. The design looks pretty familiar to what we have already seen in the leaked renders, also by OnLeaks from early this year.

The smartwatch is seen with a conventional leather strap, per the shared images on the eBay listing. Without the strap, it carries a circular (more squircle) design, with a prominent crown sitting between two buttons. The speakers are also seen on the other side of the circular smartwatch. Overall, it should probably be carrying either a steel or titanium finish.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: via eBay listing (amonste_92)) (Image credit: via eBay listing (amonste_92)) (Image credit: via eBay listing (amonste_92)) (Image credit: via eBay listing (amonste_92)) (Image credit: via eBay listing (amonste_92))

The other images also reveal the charger, which is usually accompanied by the retail packaging. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is seen turned on and paired with a Galaxy phone. The packaging also indicates that the upcoming Android smartwatch was assembled in Vietnam.

The expected specifications of the Watch 8 Classic, per previous leaks, indicate a 1.5-inch display, a 435mAh battery, and possible 46 x 46.5mm x 14.2mm dimensions.

Previous leaks have also indicated that we could only be getting a single Classic model from Samsung this year. This is unlike the previous model, which came in two sizes, like the Watch 4 and Watch 6 Classic. The smartwatch is likely to rely on the Exynos chip even this year too.