Alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaked in full on eBay ahead of launch
Leaked listing spills secrets on Samsung's upcoming smartwatch design and features.
What you need to know
- The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic surfaced on eBay, showcasing its full design and Silver variant with model number SM-L505U.
- Images from the eBay listing align with earlier leaked renders, featuring a familiar circular design, leather strap, prominent crown, and retail packaging, including a charger.
- The leak fuels speculation about an upcoming launch, with previous leaks indicating specs like a 1.5-inch display and 435mAh battery.
Samsung is likely gearing up for an Unpacked event this summer to launch foldables, and the latest Galaxy Watch models are also expected. However, someone chose to drop the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic right on eBay, revealing the smartwatch in full.
An eBay listing, spotted by tipster OnLeaks on X, reveals the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in full. It is notably the Silver version of the smartwatch bearing the SM-L505U model number and is supposedly an LTE model with a 46mm size.
Well well well...😏 https://t.co/65nbs4EYQa #Samsung #GalaxyWatch8Classic pic.twitter.com/3ArolLHI09June 9, 2025
While the listing does reveal that it is the unreleased version of the smartwatch, images reveal the device in full. The design looks pretty familiar to what we have already seen in the leaked renders, also by OnLeaks from early this year.
The smartwatch is seen with a conventional leather strap, per the shared images on the eBay listing. Without the strap, it carries a circular (more squircle) design, with a prominent crown sitting between two buttons. The speakers are also seen on the other side of the circular smartwatch. Overall, it should probably be carrying either a steel or titanium finish.
The other images also reveal the charger, which is usually accompanied by the retail packaging. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is seen turned on and paired with a Galaxy phone. The packaging also indicates that the upcoming Android smartwatch was assembled in Vietnam.
The expected specifications of the Watch 8 Classic, per previous leaks, indicate a 1.5-inch display, a 435mAh battery, and possible 46 x 46.5mm x 14.2mm dimensions.
Previous leaks have also indicated that we could only be getting a single Classic model from Samsung this year. This is unlike the previous model, which came in two sizes, like the Watch 4 and Watch 6 Classic. The smartwatch is likely to rely on the Exynos chip even this year too.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu is a freelance news writer for Android Central. Since 2018, he has written about consumer technology, especially smartphones, computers, and every other gizmo connected to the internet. When he is not at the keyboard, you can find him on a long drive or lounging on the couch binge-watching a crime series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.