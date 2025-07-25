How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 get? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 falls in line with Samsung's latest promise to offer four years of software updates for its wearables. That means you will continue getting OS updates through to 2029. The latest the watch received in late July was One UI 8, adding tons of exciting new features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will last for years

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the company’s latest smartwatch model for Android users. Best paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to unlock exclusive features, the Galaxy Watch 8 came out of the gate with Wear OS 6 and One UI 8 Watch, which was made available as an update in late July.

With One UI 8, you get upgrades like motivational health features, a more intuitive interface, and access to powerful new tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index.

You can see Multi-Info Tiles on the screen, providing details about everything from your health metrics to weather. The Now Bar makes it easy to see and access details from supported apps.

It won’t end there, though. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will support four years of software updates. This means it will be updatable through 2029, and thus current for many years to come. The same, it should be noted, applies to the larger Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. This is also the promise Samsung has committed to for all its latest-generation smartwatches.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to hang onto it for four years. While this watch will continue to run the same OS as any new models launching in the next 48 months, there could be a new watch down the line that has exclusive features or a refined design that catches your eye. What do you do then?

The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will retain good trade-in value if you want to upgrade, provided it's kept in good condition. You could also resell or hand it down to a friend or family member once you’re ready for something new. They’ll have the reassurance that even if this happens two years from now, the watch still has a couple of years left of software support to remain current and up to date with the latest features.

But with all the goodies in this sleek smartwatch, which will likely soon rank among the best Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, you might be more than happy to hang onto it through to the end of the 2020s.

