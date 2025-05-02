How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 be eligible for? Best answer: Samsung is expected to offer seven years of software support for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including Android OS upgrades and security patches. The phone is rumored to launch with One UI 8, based on Android 16.

Will Samsung up its software promise with the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Despite many changes to the way Google and its partners will deliver Android OS upgrades over the past year, Samsung is not expected to expand the software update promise on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the current Galaxy S25 series, the brand's next foldable will likely get seven years of full OS updates and security patches. If true, this would mean the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would receive updates and bug fixes through at least 2032.

Qualcomm and Google recently made a joint announcement about plans to offer up to eight years of software support for Android phones powered by the latest Snapdragon chipsets.

While this would theoretically include the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its expected Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it's still up to individual manufacturers to extend their support window. It's possible that Samsung offers a longer support window for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but we haven't heard any rumors or leaks indicating that so far.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Instead, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might ship with an "extra" software update in an interesting fashion. Samsung's foldables typically ship with an existing version of One UI. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched with One UI 6, which already debuted on the Galaxy S24 series. This time around, Samsung could ship the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with One UI 8, making it the first Android 16-based Galaxy phone.

Samsung had numerous issues bringing One UI 7, based on Android 15, to older Galaxy phones. However, new changes to the Android rollout schedule mean that Android 16 will be ready in plenty of time for the expected launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is how Samsung might beat the odds and deliver One UI 8 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 out of the box.

We'll likely learn more about Samsung's software plans as the summer Galaxy Unpacked event gets closer, courtesy of rumors and leaks. Until then, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still one of the best foldables money can buy.

