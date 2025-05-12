How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 get? Best answer: Samsung is yet to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but when it does, we expect the phone to get up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. This means it may likely receive up to the Android 23 update, with the One UI skin running over it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is not expected to launch till July 2025, but all the rumors surrounding it so far point towards it being a pretty sizable upgrade. Samsung may finally have an offering that can go toe-to-toe with Motorola's Razr Ultra 2025 flagship foldable.

The outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is finally expected to go edge-to-edge, enveloping the outer cameras. It's nothing that we haven't seen before, but it's high time Samsung delivered such an outer display. A few leaks have also suggested we could see a slightly larger folding screen thanks to reduced bezels. All these changes could truly make it earn the best foldable title, if Samsung follows through.

Software will most likely be new, with Samsung debuting One UI 8 based on Android 16 in all likelihood. We have no idea what this will look like and what new features are going to be present, so we'll have to wait and see. If that's the case, then if Samsung sticks to its same update promise afforded to its other flagships, the phone may receive as many as seven years of updates, likely up to Android 23.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

As for the rest of the specs of the Flip 7, it will most likely sport Samsung's custom 'Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy' SoC, 12GB of RAM, and a base storage of 256GB. The cameras on the upcoming Flip are expected to be more or less the same, but the battery is expected to be a tiny bit larger. We hope to see the charging speed being bumped up to 45W as well.

