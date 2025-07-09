From $19 earbuds to flagship phones — here’s the Prime Day travel tech I’d actually buy

Prime Day has something for everyone, it seems. You can buy household goods, tools, pet products, and of course, all the tech goodies you would ever want, and save money on everything. Big sales from all retailers, not just Amazon, mean you could save quite a bit of money.

But you need to know what you're looking for, right? A portable propane pizza oven sounds really cool, but it's not going to let you use Google Maps or charge your phone. We're here all day seeing what's out there and we've rounded up some great bargains on the things you need to carry with you while on the go.

Great deals on great phones

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

No matter your budget, you'll find the phone for you at the right price on Prime Day. From the big and bold to the budget friendly, big sales are a great way for retailers to move plenty of product and the prices show it.

Here are a few we really think are a great bargain.

One of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1419.99 $1054.00 at Amazon The S25 Ultra is a beautiful and expensive phone. This Prime Day deal saves you 26% on one of the best Android phones you can buy.

AI Powerhouse Google Pixel 9 Pro: $999.99 $734.00 at Amazon While Pixel phones can be a little more basic than other flagships, the Pixel 9 series is a masterpiece. They're reasonably priced, and with a 27% Prime Day discount, you can grab the power of Gemini on the go whenever you need it.

Small but smart Google Pixel 9a: $499.99 $423.00 at Amazon You don't have to spend a lot for access to Google's AI suite, and the Pixel 9a is an excellent bargain, balancing great features and a sane price tag. If you want to save a few dollars or just want something a little smaller, the Pixel 9a is for you.

Best budget buy Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $399.99 $249.00 at Amazon When it comes to value, Moto is hard to beat. This sale on last year's Moto G stylus at 38% off is one of this Prime Day's best deals, and the phone is great, too! You'll love the big screen, and a stylus makes things easy when you need to check off that travel list.

The bigger screen

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Sometimes you want something a little bigger. Maybe you want to have a family movie time while taking a break or you just need to lounge by the pool and check out Instagram. A great Android tablet makes both easy.

There are plenty to choose from, too, but we found two of the best that can fit your budget and do everything you want them to do while you're away from home.

Top of the line Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G: $1059.99 $919.00 at Amazon A giant 12.4-inch screen and fast processor mean the Galaxy Tab S10+ can do anything, and the addition of 5G connectivity means you can do it anywhere. Yes, it's a little pricey, but Prime Day saves you some money on one of the best Android tablets you can buy.

This deal is on fire Amazon Fire HD 10 (newest model): $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon Most of us use a tablet for one thing — media consumption. Whether it's a movie on Netflix or scrolling through Pinterest, a tablet-sized screen just works. When it comes to media consumption, Amazon's Fire tablets are king. You can watch all the movies for just 70 bucks!

A treat for your ears

(Image credit: Google)

Traveling can be noisy and boring while getting from place to place. A good set of wireless earbuds can fix that, and Prime Day means you'll be able to save some money, too. We all love saving money.

You can spend thousands of dollars on headphones but you really don't need to do that. You'll find a great set at a reasonable price no matter what your budget allows.

The budget pick Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds: $39.99 $18.99 at Amazon If you want great-sounding earbuds without all the fancy (and expensive) frills, these Soundcore earbuds are hard to beat. For under 20 bucks, you'll get rich bass, clear calls, and long battery life. The basics done right.

Pixel smarts Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229.99 $160.55 at Amazon Google's first set of buds with its Tensor AI processor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 bring a little bit of smarts to the way you listen. Think noise canceling when you need it, transparency mode when you need it, and it's all automatic. Prime Day saves you 30%, too!

One of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3: $249.99 $166.24 at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer great noise cancellation and clear calls, but the real focus is on the music. Adaptive audio and an AI-powered equalizer make these little earbuds hit well above their weight when it comes to how your music sounds. They're one of the best you can buy.

Keep it all running

(Image credit: Anker)

None of your tech is going to do any good or be fun at all unless you can keep it charged. The right charger and cable is one of the most important things you can bring along whenever you travel with your gear.

If you feel lost in the ocean of products available, have no fear. Buy these three products and you will have all your bases covered!

Cute and powerful Anker Nano USB-C 3 Charger: $35.99 $26.39 at Amazon 65 watts of charging power means you can charge your phone, your tablet, and even a laptop in a pinch with just this one charger. Gallium Nitrade is used in the construction, keeping things small and running cool, and it supports fast charging, so you're not chained to the wall forever. Save 27% on this Prime Day deal.

More than a wire Anker USB C to USB C: $15.99 $9.99 at Amazon Innovative 90° Right Angle Design: The USB-C to right-angle USB-C cable prioritizes your comfort, curating an effortless connective experience with its user-friendly 90° design to enhance your daily plug-in moments.

Tons of power Anker 25,000mAh Laptop Power Bank: $134.99 $94.49 at Amazon This beast will charge everything. It has plenty of power — any more and they wouldn't allow it on a plane! — to charge phones, tablets, laptops, and all your accessories like a wearable or earbuds without being tied to a wall plug. A 30% Prime Day savings is nice, too!

All the comforts of home

When you're away, whether for fun or business, you want things to be hassle-free. While you can't control everything, you can bring the right gear with you to provide the same lifestyle you have at home (if you want that) with a little bit of foresight.

This list can help you get there., and Prime Day is a great time to buy the things you needed as well as a few of those things you just want.

