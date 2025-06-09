We're connected just about every waking minute of our lives because we love our mobile tech. Whether it be our phone, your laptop, or your tablet, you have found a way to make it an important part of our lives both at home and on the go.

Of course, you can't forget about everything else you need to keep your connected tech, well, connected. That's easy enough when you're at home and everything is within reach, but what about when you're out and about? If you didn't bring it along, you can't use it. That's why it's important to pick the right stuff for your stuff.

How to use this guide

Here at Android Central, we like it when you buy the things that make us a little spending money, and I'm not going to lie about it. Nearly all the products you see here will earn us a small commission if you end up buying them, but they add nothing to your costs. You know how it works by now.

More importantly (do not tell our boss!), we want to help. We are all Android nerds here on some level, and every one of us has been somewhere and needed something we didn't end up bringing along for the ride. Even with helpful guides, that can happen, so don't think it's just you.

We want you to have what you need when you need it. That means having the right stuff and not wasting a bunch of time and money. We've used thousands of products and know what we think is best, and we're going to pass it along for you to check out. Some of it is expensive, much of it isn't. But it's all important if you need it.

You might not use or need everything listed here, and that's cool. Once you get past the crunchy outside layer, we're all nerds of a different flavor. If you see a category you don't want or need, skip on through. We won't tell anyone if you don't.

(Image credit: Credit: Samsung)

Jerry Hildenbrand — Pixelbook Go.

I have “better” Chromebooks here but the one I like the most — especially while traveling, is the Pixelbook Go. It’s small, doesn’t need a gazillion-watt charger, and the rubber ribs on the bottom mean I can work with it on my lap anywhere.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Jerry Hildenbrand — Pixel 8a

To me, the best phone I can use while traveling is one I won’t miss as much if it gets lost or stolen. The Pixel 8a has great battery life and can do everything I need a phone to do. As a bonus, I would only cry a little bit if I lost it.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Jerry Hildenbrand — Campfire Audio Stellar Horizon

Yeah, traveling with a set of headphones this expensive is dumb and even I know it; if I left them in the hotel or on the plane I’d hate myself forever. They just sound so good and fit so well! I take them with me everywhere, as well as a good USB-C DAC because phone makers are stupid and removed the standard 3.5 mm jack to get you to buy their fancy earbuds. Crooks.

(Image credit: RAVPower)

Jerry Hildenbrand — what's in front of me today

Yes, I really mean that. I make sure to only buy high-speed quality cables and chargers so none work any better than the others. I keep a couple of them in my travel bag and replace them if they show signs of wear or if something better comes along.

(Image credit: Backbone)

Extra travel essentials (Image credit: Amazon) Android Central Summer Travel Guide - Extra essentials

Jerry Hildenbrand — my extra essentials

In addition to the tech gear, I always carry a few extras in my bag: a flashlight, a few tools, a Bic lighter, and a pocket knife. Whenever something stops working, hand it here and I’ll see what I can do!

I keep a pill bottle with a few Tums, aspirin, a couple of band-aids, and some alcohol wipes in my bag, too. Always be prepared.

Traveling can be fun but it can be a challenge

(Image credit: Michael Hicks)

We often forget about the difficulties of making sure we know what we need versus what we don't. A lot of that depends on where you're going; a camping trip has different amenities than a stay at a swanky hotel.

You also want to consider how long you're going to be gone. Maybe you don't need to bring anything more than a battery pack and a cable if you're only out for the day. Or maybe you're riding the rails through the Alps for three weeks and need everything.

You have to think in advance to make sure you've brought the right stuff with you. Trust me, buying something silly like a cable from a Best Buy in a city you've never been to before is a drag, and you will kick yourself for not bringing it along for the trip. Been there. We've all been there.

You will get it wrong sometimes. Hopefully, this guide can help you get it right more often than not!