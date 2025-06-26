Tech Talk (Image credit: Future) How it works, explained in a way that everyone can understand. Your weekly look into what makes your gadgets tick.

What makes a phone modular?

(Image credit: Fairphone)

A few years ago, the idea of a modular phone was hatched. Companies talked about products like Phoneblocks and Project Ara, and we really liked what we were hearing. They were phones that were user-configurable; you decided things like which processor to use, how much memory, what camera lenses, and so on.

What made them a cool idea was that you could also swap those parts out and change them later. Think of building a custom computer and deciding what parts you want, then upgrading one of them a while later.

That never materialized and frankly, was never going to be feasible. Phones use core components that are all attached permanently to a main circuit board, and your only choice is to change the whole (expensive) board. There was never going to be a battery-powered device with swappable components that wasn't a couple of pounds in weight, and it would run so hot you could never use it.

A promo for Project Ara. (Image credit: Google)

The modular name stuck, though, and like a lot of things, its definition changed. Now, when you think of a modular phone, you're talking about something that's user-serviceable; you don't need industrial tools to open and replace some of the parts that often need to be replaced.

Unlike phones at the other end of the repairability scale, like foldables, modular phones are designed to be sustainable. The companies that make them sell parts like a new battery or a replacement screen, and with a screwdriver and a guitar pick, you can change them yourself at your dining room table.

When you hear people talk about a modular phone, this is what they mean. Phones like the new Fairphone or the HMD Skyline are built with the idea that you can change the parts that tend to break or wear out, allowing you to keep using them longer. Combined with the software support we see from some companies, you could use a phone for six or seven years.

This meaning of modular is a lot better

The Fairphone 6. (Image credit: Fairphone)

I admit the idea of upgrading the chip inside your phone next year when newer and more powerful versions come out is way cool. It's also impossible. What we have is almost as good, and in some ways, even better.

You're probably going to buy a new phone this year or next. It's what we do and what we have learned to do. No matter how much we like what we already have, it will wear out or simply be set aside so something newer and "better" can replace it.

What if you could keep the phone you loved when you bought it running the very same way for years? That's what "modular" offers. If you get clumsy and bust the screen, you buy a new screen and replace it. When the battery wears out, you pop a brand-new one in. Even parts like camera lenses or USB ports have been designed to be replaced on some phones without buying a whole new set of guts to drop in.

New stuff will still be tempting, partially because the companies making it will tell us how much better it is than what you're holding right now. But knowing exactly what to expect and being able to keep it that way is great. Some things simply don't have to be disposable.

(Image credit: Fairphone)

If you're not the right person when it comes to holding a screwdriver, modular means low repair costs, too. If it's easy for us to fix, it's also easy for someone with the right tools and knowledge to dig into.

You can think of the word sustainable when you hear modular; they mean the same thing. I only wish more phones were built this way.