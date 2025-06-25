What you need to know

The Fairphone (Gen 6) boasts 12 easily replaceable parts, promoting user repairability with just a single screwdriver.

It ships with Murena's Android-based /e/OS, a privacy-focused alternative to Google OS, offering tracker-free apps and encrypted cloud storage.

The Fairphone (Gen 6) is expanding its availability to the U.S. and other regions.

Fairphone is back with its yet another sustainable and modern-looking smartphone for this year, the Fairphone 6 or as the company calls it Murena Fairphone (Gen 6).

It comes as a successor to the Fairphone 5 from 2023, and interestingly, the Fairphone (Gen 6) is coming to the U.S. this year. Similar to the previous iteration, it ships with Murena’s Android-based “privacy-first” operating system dubbed /e/OS — a notable alternative to Google OS.

(Image credit: Fairphone)

Like the company’s signature style, the latest Fairphone is also modular, repairable, and equips 12 easily replaceable parts, allowing users to swap them per their requirements — all they need is a single screwdriver to open up the handset.

For the unaware, Murena collaborated with Fairphone back in 2020 with the launch of Fairphone 3. The /e/OS offers a separate ecosystem that claims to be privacy-focused as it features tracker-free native apps like Mail and Calendar out of the box. It includes Murena Workspace apps with encrypted cloud storage as well. Additional privacy tools comprise Murena Vault end-to-end encryption, enhanced parental controls, Find My Device through SMS, tablet mode, and ethical search.

Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Fairphone (Gen 6) uses Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, and a primary 50MP rear camera system. The battery capacity is yet to be determined, although it is easily replaceable as mentioned and is believed to be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, as well as providing five years of standard warranty. The company is further promising all-day performance and long-term durability.

On the design front, the Fairphone (Gen 6) looks conventional with squared-off edges and rounded corners. The good old camera visor is replaced with individual camera lenses at the back. Underneath the lenses, the back is easily removable with just two screws in place.

(Image credit: Fairphone)

The Fairphone (Gen 6) is finally making its way to the U.S., next to other regions like the U.K., Europe, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Guernsey, and Jersey. The preorders begin on June 25 with a promised delivery starting from August. The pricing details and the software promise are yet to be determined.