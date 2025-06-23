What you need to know

Leaked renders reveal a modular design for the Fairphone 6, allowing for easy replacement of components.

The Fairphone 6 is expected to feature a new design with flat edges and a distinct neon-themed power button, available in black, white, and green color options.

The Fairphone 6 is rumored to launch on June 25th starting at €549, and could include a 6.31-inch pOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, and a 4415mAh battery.

Fairphone is expected to launch its sixth sustainable phone next week. And ahead of the release, we now have the alleged device in renders showcasing its design and prominent features.

Per the render images shared by Roland Quandt through WinFuture, it reveals the alleged Fairphone 6 in three colorways including black, white, and green. While the colors appear to be familiar to the previous iteration, the design of the phone itself is notably different. Irrespective of the colors, there is some sort of neon-themed power button, which at first glance is similar to previous Pixel phones, like the Pixel 3.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/ via Winfuture)

We will likely see more flat edges, and the protruding camera visor is ditched in favor of an individually placed camera system at the back.

Per the leaked marketing images of the alleged Fairphone 6, we should be seeing a back cover right under the camera sensors featuring just a couple of screws. When unscrewed, users are likely to be greeted with an option to remove the battery as well as it isn’t attached to the device with the help of glue but rather with additional screws.

The publication further notes that the same process is likely to be applied to the cameras, display, and speaker module — all serving the purpose of the sustainable phone, which the Fairphone 6 aims to be.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Roland Quandt/ via Winfuture) (Image credit: Roland Quandt/ via Winfuture)

The device is set to launch on June 25 starting at €549, and the specifications of the upcoming Android handset include a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 under the hood paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage, which is further expandable through microSD for up to 2TB.

A 4415mAh battery capacity is expected to power the Fairphone 6 with support for 33W fast charging. Optics on the handset should include a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the Fairphone 6 is supposedly having a Class “A” certification for both reparability and durability, according to EU standards.