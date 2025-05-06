What you need to know

A leak surfaced about the next Moto phone, the G56, claiming it could offer different levels of software support per RAM variant.

Rumors purport its 4GB RAM could one OS upgrade/three years of "bi-monthly" security patches, while its 8GB takes that up to two years and four years.

The phone is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inch LCD, a 50MP primary lens, and a 5,200mAh battery.

April was jam packed for Motorola as it unveiled its Razr foldable trio and the Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola shows no signs of slowing down, as a new set of leaks surfaces about another upcoming phone.

Well-known X tipster Evan Blass posted a screenshot of the upcoming Moto G56 midrange phone, and its supposed specs in totality. While the entire alleged spec sheet is there for the taking, there's one striking highlight: Motorola's supposed varied OS update support for each RAM variant. According to the post, the Moto G56 could arrive with a 4GB and 8GB RAM model for its available 128/256GB internal storage pairs.

However, the spec sheet claims the 4GB RAM version could receive one OS upgrade (one year) and three years of "bi-monthly" security updates. The 8GB variant is said to bring two years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates.

It's a strange rumor, to say the least. So, we'll have to see what happens for certain once the device launches.

Unwrapping the leaks

Aside from that, the tipster's post suggests the Moto G56 will debut with a flat, rounded-corner 6.7-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the device is supposedly powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060. It's unclear if the back sports some sort of texture (like a faux leather); however, the device's rendering shows a squared dual camera array. Inside is a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Giving you a boost during the day is reportedly a 5,200mAh battery, shored up by 33W wired charging strength.

The rumored Moto G56 is the next-gen follow-up to the G5 from 2024, which GSMArena states is a bit different. The publication highlights notable changes Motorola is seemingly preparing. The upcoming G56 specifically features a larger display and a slightly bigger battery compared to its predecessor.

The X leak concludes by stating the G56 could feature Pantone Black Oyster, Gray Mist, Dazzling Blue, and Dill color options. The G55 dropped in August last year, so there's a chance Motorola could try and keep the launch this year close to that.

Motorola's on a Roll

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola's been cruising recently, dropping a couple of phone launches in April. One of the most notable reveals was the Moto Razr 2025 trio, which introduced consumers to the Razr Ultra. While all three foldables sport Android 15 out of the box, a key highlight is the addition of new Moto AI features and enhanced camera capabilities. The Ultra model even brings back a wood variant that feels like a blast from Motorola's storied past.

Regarding the recent Moto G56 leak, the company unveiled its new Edge 60 Fusion early last month. The design language is quite similar to what we're seeing rumored today: a square camera array, flat display, and rounded corners. The Edge 60 Fusion is a mid-range device with immense durability, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and the MIL-STD 810H standard.