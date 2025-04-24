What you need to know

Motorola Razr 2025 series arrives as a trio for the first time, showcasing the standard Motorola Razr, the Motorola Razr Plus, and an all-new Motorola Razr Ultra.

Motorola is bringing new Moto AI features and enhanced camera capabilities, with features like Group Shot.

The clamshells come with Android 15 out of the box, and the company promises three OS upgrades and four years of software updates.

The Motorola Razr 2025 series will be sold in stores starting May 15. Pre-orders begin on May 7 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's online store.

The Motorola Razr 2025 series is finally here, and for the first time, Motorola brings its Razr series as a trio, showcasing the standard Motorola Razr, the Motorola Razr Plus, and an all-new Motorola Razr Ultra.

Motorola states that the Razr 2025 series was designed keeping style and durability in mind. The phones get a new titanium-reinforced hinge plate, which is 4x stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel. This is paired with an ultra-thin glass that creates a smoother display on these devices.

All three models come packed with Moto AI features that are said to go beyond a "traditional assistant" and be more of an "intuitive companion" to the user. The existing Moto AI suite gets three additional advanced features previously in beta: Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This. Meanwhile, a new feature, Next Move, recognizes what’s on the screen, like a new recipe or trip itinerary, and offers suggestions for next steps.

In addition to the Moto AI suite, the phones come equipped with Google's Gemini features, which provide additional support for writing, problem-solving, and creative thinking. Additionally, new users get three months of Gemini Advanced and three months of Perplexity Pro for free. The company has ensured that the Perplexity AI app is preinstalled, allowing it to work seamlessly with the device's cover screen. It's also integrated into Moto AI, so users can dive into Perplexity with the tap of a button directly from Moto AI.

Regarding the various models, each offers a distinct set of specifications, so let's take a closer look.

Motorola Razr Ultra

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The new Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 arrives with bigger displays when compared to the other two in the lineup. At first glance, it holds the same design and overall look as previous Motorola Razr models; however, the Ultra, as the name suggests, is larger.

The device features a 4-inch pOLED cover display and a 7-inch main foldable AMOLED display. To ensure these displays remain intact, the phone features the toughest external display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic. The cover display boasts 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 165 Hz refresh rate, while the internal display features 4,500 nits of peak brightness, maintaining the same 165 Hz refresh rate.

At its core, the device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, much like some of the best Android phones on the market. As for the camera, the Ultra model comes with a major upgrade, featuring a 50MP primary camera and an additional 50MP ultrawide/macro vision camera. Additionally, it also features a 50 MP selfie camera, which sets it apart from the rest of the Razr models.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The clamshell features IP48 dust and water protection, which means it can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for approximately 30 minutes. Powering all of this is a massive 4,700 mAh battery, which comes with 68W TurboPower, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 comes in four colorways: Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret. Each of these colors is available in distinctive finishes, including luxe satin-inspired and durable leather-inspired options. It's also the first phone to feature Alcantara fabric material, and there's also a wood option for those who remember Moto Maker.

As for the price, the Ultra starts at a hefty $1,299 and comes with dual storage options of 512GB and 1TB, depending on the retailer, along with an impressive 16GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola Razr Plus 2025

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 has become a middle child of sorts, considering the Ultra has now become the company's premium model. Looking a lot like its predecessor, the Razr Plus 2025 gets an interactive 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch internal foldable pOLED display.

While the cover display achieves 2,400 nits of peak brightness, the main internal display reaches 3,000 nits and features a 165 Hz refresh rate. The display features Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a soft, non-slip leather-inspired finish enhances the overall feel of the new Razr Plus. At the same time, the device features a 6000 series high-strength aluminum frame and a stronger "Titanium-reinforced" hinge.

At the heart of the device is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, similar to the Razr Plus 2024. The new Razr Plus 2025 also retains the same camera specs as last year's model. It comes with a 50 MP primary camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The Plus model, like the rest of the series, also features IP48 dust and water protection.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Not much has changed when it comes to the device's battery capacity as well. The phone arrives with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 45W TurboPower charging as well as 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

As for the colors, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 comes in three colorways: Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, and Hot Pink. The device has a 256GB built-in storage and 12GB of RAM. As of now, this device will only be available in the U.S. for $999.99.

Motorola Razr 2025

(Image credit: Motorola)

As for its standard model, the company is keeping it simple while also integrating some premium specs into it. The Motorola Razr 2025 arrives in different finishes, including durable leather-inspired, nylon-inspired, and lightweight acetate finishes.

The standard model features a smaller 3.6-inch pOLED cover display, boasting 1,700 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. As for its foldable internal display, the phone features the same 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. Much like the Ultra and Plus models, the standard Razr gets an IP48 dust and water certification, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

At its core, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, a notch higher than its predecessor. Regarding its rear cameras, the standard model features a 50MP primary camera system and a 13MP ultra-wide camera equipped with a Macro Vision lens. The device retains its 32MP front camera from its predecessor.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr 2025 comes in four colorways: Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Lightest Sky. The phone gets 256GB of built-in storage and 8GB of RAM.

The standard model is priced at $699.99, with prices varying based on the carrier in the U.S. and Canada.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Lastly, the Motorola Razr 2025 trio will show up with Android 15 out of the box, and the company promises three OS upgrades and four years of software updates. These devices will be available for pre-order on May 7 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's online store and will be available in stores starting May 15.

It is important to note that the in-store availability of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 in Canada will begin on June 3 through select carriers.

Head to our Motorola Razr 2025 series page for more in-depth info on specs and comparison between the three models.