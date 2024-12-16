Gemini Advanced subscribers can now use Gemini Flash 2.0 Experimental in latest Gemini app beta

What you need to know

Google announced Gemini 2.0 last week, its newest set of models, including Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental.

The experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash, a lightweight and fast model, became immediately available in the Gemini web client.

Now, Google is starting to bring the latest model to the Gemini app, adding support for Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental in the most recent beta update.

Google debuted Gemini 2.0 last week, and now, the Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model is starting to make its way to the mobile Gemini app. The full suite of models is yet to be released, as Google is only making an “experimental” version of Gemini 2.0 Flash. The new, experimental model launched on the Gemini web client immediately, but Google said it would soon come to the official mobile apps.

Only a few days later, Google is beginning to roll out the Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model as part of the latest Gemini app beta, spotted by 9to5Google. Previously, the way to access Gemini Advanced models was to enable an option in settings. Now, with version 15.50 of the Gemini app, there is a new way to switch between models. You can top the model name at the top of the landing page to switch between models and learn more about them.

Expectedly, Google describes Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental as its “latest experimental model,” adding that it “might not work as expected.” Conversely, Gemini 1.5 Pro is “for complex tasks” and Gemini 1.5 Flash is a way to “get everyday help.” The company clearly wants users to know that this experimental version of Gemini 1.5 Flash is not a final release.

“While we’re excited for you to try it, remember it’s an early preview and might not work as expected,” the company warned in a blog post. “Additionally, some Gemini features won't be compatible with this model in its experimental state.”

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On top of that, the option will only be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers. The higher tier is available through the Google One AI Premium plan, which costs $20 per month. Aside from Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental, the subscription also unlocks Google’s other top AI models, like Gemini 1.5 Pro.

You can try Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental today by enrolling in the Google app beta via this link. Otherwise, the option to use this model should become available through the stable channel soon.