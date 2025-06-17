What you need to know

Google’s new AI model family has reached stability and general availability.

You can now use public versions of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash in the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, and Vertex AI.

Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is here and available in preview for the first time in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI for developers.

Google has been building its Gemini 2.5 family of AI models in public, and the various preview versions have gone through multiple preview versions over the past few months. Now, the company is ready to make the stable versions of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash available to the public, it announced today. They are now generally available to users in the Gemini app, as well as in the Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Alongside these announcements, Google also introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite today, June 17. The preview version of Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is now available for testing, and it’s a newer alternative to Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, which was made public earlier this year. Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is “our most cost-efficient and fastest 2.5 model yet,” according to Google.

Compared to the other Gemini 2.5 models, the Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite preview is all about efficiency and cost-cutting. While it doesn’t perform as well as Gemini 2.5 Pro or Flash, it still holds its own in benchmark tests. It’s also significantly cheaper to run compared to the better Gemini 2.5 models, which could be appealing to developers.

(Image credit: Google)

“2.5 Flash Lite has all-around higher quality than 2.0 Flash-Lite on coding, math, science, reasoning and multimodal benchmarks,” the company explains in the blog post. “It excels at high-volume, latency-sensitive tasks like translation and classification, with lower latency than 2.0 Flash-Lite and 2.0 Flash on a broad sample of prompts.”

Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite still has a one-million-token context window and multimodal input, and can integrate with services like Google Search or execute code. It’ll also support thinking budgets, so you can turn on thinking without wasting tokens.

You can try out the preview for Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite now in the Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. For general users, the stable versions Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash are available anywhere you’d find Gemini, including the mobile app on iOS and Android.