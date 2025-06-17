Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash are stable and hitting the Gemini app for Android now
Google’s most efficient Gemini 2.5 model is here.
What you need to know
- Google’s new AI model family has reached stability and general availability.
- You can now use public versions of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash in the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, and Vertex AI.
- Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is here and available in preview for the first time in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI for developers.
Google has been building its Gemini 2.5 family of AI models in public, and the various preview versions have gone through multiple preview versions over the past few months. Now, the company is ready to make the stable versions of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash available to the public, it announced today. They are now generally available to users in the Gemini app, as well as in the Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.
Alongside these announcements, Google also introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite today, June 17. The preview version of Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is now available for testing, and it’s a newer alternative to Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, which was made public earlier this year. Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is “our most cost-efficient and fastest 2.5 model yet,” according to Google.
Compared to the other Gemini 2.5 models, the Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite preview is all about efficiency and cost-cutting. While it doesn’t perform as well as Gemini 2.5 Pro or Flash, it still holds its own in benchmark tests. It’s also significantly cheaper to run compared to the better Gemini 2.5 models, which could be appealing to developers.
“2.5 Flash Lite has all-around higher quality than 2.0 Flash-Lite on coding, math, science, reasoning and multimodal benchmarks,” the company explains in the blog post. “It excels at high-volume, latency-sensitive tasks like translation and classification, with lower latency than 2.0 Flash-Lite and 2.0 Flash on a broad sample of prompts.”
Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite still has a one-million-token context window and multimodal input, and can integrate with services like Google Search or execute code. It’ll also support thinking budgets, so you can turn on thinking without wasting tokens.
You can try out the preview for Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite now in the Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. For general users, the stable versions Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash are available anywhere you’d find Gemini, including the mobile app on iOS and Android.
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
