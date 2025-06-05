Google upgrades Gemini 2.5 Pro preview model, with a stable release coming
This "upgraded preview" is here ahead of Gemini 2.5 Pro's public launch.
What you need to know
- Google is rolling out a new, upgraded version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro preview for developers and Gemini app users.
- The new model extends Google's lead on the LMArena leaderboard and claimed the top spot on the WebDevArena leaderboard.
- It's available now by using the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Vertex AI, with thinking budgets for developers.
Gemini 2.5 Pro has seen a slew of updates since the initial preview model was released, and Google is upgrading the model yet again. The company is calling the latest tweak an "upgraded preview" to the Gemini 2.5 Pro (I/O Edition) preview model released last month. In the announcement, Google confirmed Gemini 2.5 Pro will become generally available "starting in a couple of weeks."
Part of the update includes adjusting Gemini 2.5 Pro to respond to developer feedback. The preview model now has improved style and structure, helping it make unique and correctly-formatted replies to user queries, according to the blog post. Additionally, as previewed at Google I/O 2025, the preview model now supports thinking budgets to keep costs for developers down.
With thinking budgets, developers can customize how much a Gemini thinking model can ponder a request with token limits, which can help avoid expensive Gemini 2.5 Pro preview queries.
The Gemini 2.5 Pro preview is still a top performer on AI benchmarks, as it is now the leader on the WebDevArena leaderboard. The AI model now has an even bigger lead on the LMArena benchmark rankings, with it already holding the top spot before this update.
After much development and preview testing, Google says the upgraded preview of Gemini 2.5 Pro is "ready for enterprise-scale applications." The company also shows off how Gemini 2.5 Pro is cheaper to run per token than many comparable thinking models. It'll be easy to integrate with developer processes when it is publicly released.
For now, the new version of Gemini 2.5 Pro is available in the Gemini API, which can be accessed via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. You can also find it in the Gemini app starting today.
