What you need to know

Nothing announced an update rolling out for Essential Space that improves the shareability of its recordings and Memories.

Users can now share their Flip-to-Record clips with others in Drive, Discord, and other platforms, while Memories can be shared as images, PDFs, and Markdown files.

Nothing announced its Closed Beta last week, and while sign-ups have officially closed, we're expecting an Open Beta in September.

Nothing's rolling out another update early in August for its AI suite on the Phone 3, Essential Space.

This morning (Aug 5), Nothing posted a short changelog on its community forums for its OS, stating an update is appearing for Essential Space. The update highlights the company's focus on improving the shareability of what its users create and capture. Nothing starts with an update for "Flip-to-Record," stating users can now save their audio recordings or share them via texts and other platforms.

After finishing a recording, users can head to the three-dot menu of its overview and tap "Share." A new "Recording" option will be present, and tapping it will display a "Share" and "Save" button.

Nothing's example shows users should find convenient options, like Google Drive, Android's Quick Share, Discord (a messaging app), and more.

The second update concerns Essential Space's "Memories." The post states users can export their captured content as an image, a PDF, or a Markdown file. There is something to note with this: while your captured content enables you to save it with a voice recording, the sharing function will not include that clip. Instead, when sharing a memory with others, Essential Space will create a snapshot of it.

You'll find the image you took at the top, with Essential Space's title for it and your audio file's transcription.

Nothing OS

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

While these updates should be automatically downloaded to your Phone 3, Nothing states you can also manually install it via the Play Store when available.

This is the second update to Essential Space in the past couple of weeks. The first brought a little more intelligence to Nothing's AI suite via "Editable Memory." The feature was the company's newest AI-powered capability that will learn about its users' preferences to provide better reviews and summaries. Moreover, the Essential Recorder was on the receiving end of a similar sharing function update, like Flip-to-Record.

Nothing also rolled in support for Google Calendar when syncing your to-do lists.

What most users are probably keeping their eye on is Nothing's OS 4.0 update, which is Android 16. The company announced its sign-up phase for its Closed Beta last week, igniting hype around the major Android upgrade. While sign-ups have since closed, per a recently updated post, Nothing teased that the Closed Beta will showcase "Android 16's native" features.

An Open Beta is expected to begin in September.