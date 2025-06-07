News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, we get into how Samsung surprised us with an Ultra announcement, Nothing confirms the launch of Phone 3 and Headphone 1, the Pixel 10 Pro shows up in all angles, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic colors leak, and Samsung could be looking at Perplexity to power its next flagship.

Samsung teases a new "Ultra" foldable

(Image credit: Samsung)

Ahead of its summer Unpacked event, Samsung just teased that it will be bringing a new "Ultra" model to its foldable lineup, possibly as a rebrand of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or in addition to.

Calling it "The next chapter of Ultra," Samsung said that it is bringing an Ultra experience that goes beyond just feature upgrades, but will also customize the form factor of the device, making it smaller and more easily portable.

While showcasing just the silhouette of the upcoming device in a video, Samsung also offered glimpses of its potential appearance, both when folded and unfolded. Hinting that the phone might be incredibly sleek, Samsung says that users can "Squeeze onto a crowded subway train for an evening commute with the device, folded in hand." And turns into a multi-tasking powerhouse when the phone is unfolded.

Keeping the launch details and device specs a mystery, Samsung concluded the post by saying, "The Ultra experience is ready to unfold."

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Nothing confirms Phone 3 and Headphone 1 will launch in July

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Nothing has been on a roll lately, dropping teasers for its upcoming flagship device Phone 3, and confirming that it will launch on July 1. However, that's not all. The company's CEO, Carl Pei, revealed at SXSW in London that Nothing will drop its accessory, "Headphone 1," along with the Phone 3. Until now, Nothing has only produced earbuds since launching its first phone.

While we don't really know what these headphones would look like or what the specs might be, sometime last month, Nothing's design team got to chatting in a YouTube video, and the team broke down what they’re after, though they’re still keeping all the main specs a mystery.

In Pei's X post, he stated that Nothing was built with "no copy-paste features," and is "genuine community co-creation, and a belief that tech should feel different." Then, he further added that the Nothing Headphone 1 are coming very soon.

"Our first over-ear headphones are launching on July 1. A whole new product category for us as we continue to level up audio in 2025," Pei confirmed.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might show up two colorways

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

With Samsung Unpacked supposedly around the corner, multiple Galaxy Watch 8 leaks have been doing the rounds. The most recent one comes from WinFuture (German), whose sources claim there will be three Samsung foldables this year.

Along with these foldables, it is also reportedly launching the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The publication's sources also provided some alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic details, which claim it will arrive in a black and white option.

The wearable leaks differ here, as the post states the regular Galaxy Watch 8 could see a 40mm and a 44mm size dials, but might only show up with one color option, Graphite (likely a silver tone), for these two size variants.

Previous leaks indicate that the Classic model will sport a squircle (square, circle fusion) design and is also rumored to have a third physical button on the way, dubbed the "Quick" button — making it look a lot like the next iteration of the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Pixel 10 Pro leaks ahead of rumored August launch

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

Google Pixel 10 leaks have been coming in hot, and this time, someone was able to get their hands on an alleged prototype of the device.

Images of the alleged Google Pixel 10 Pro have been circulating on Telegram, shared by tipster Mystic Leaks from a Chinese social media platform called "coolapk." The caption of the Telegram message, accompanied by nine pictures, reads "An early DVT 1.0 Pixel 10 Pro."

The images showcase the phone from all angles, particularly the rear panel of the device, highlighting the pill-shaped camera bar. From the looks of it, the camera bar appears much wider and perhaps a bit thicker in comparison to the camera bar on the Pixel 9 Pro. We can also see that it's housing three cameras, the flash, and what's likely the temperature sensor.

Furthermore, Google appears to have mixed up the placement of its SIM slot and USB-C port. According to the images, the SIM slot appears to have been relocated to the top left corner of the device, while the USB-C port seems to have two identical speaker-like cutouts on either side.

Perplexity AI could show up on the Galaxy S26

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Samsung could be adding another on-device AI option to its next flagship series. According to a recent Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Samsung is in talks with Perplexity AI and appears to be discussing including Perplexity’s app alongside its AI assistant.

Perplexity’s search features could also be incorporated in Samsung’s Internet browser app as well, if and when the deal goes through. Additionally, Samsung's Bixby could end up relying on Perplexity’s tech as part of the incorporation.

The report also mentions Samsung’s intentions to announce the Perplexity integration sometime this year, and might end up replacing or being the second option, along with Gemini, on the Galaxy S26.

As of now, Samsung's flagship phones are graced by Galaxy AI along with Gemini's latest features.

