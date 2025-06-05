What you need to know

Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed that the company is set to launch its first-ever over-ear headphones on July 1.

Dubbed "Headphone 1," these headphones are set to launch along with the upcoming flagship Phone 3.

Teasing the accessory, Pei said, "A whole new product category for us as we continue to level up audio in 2025."

Nothing is on its way to launch its first-ever over-the-ear headphones this summer. There have been several hints that were dropped, as well as rumors suggesting that the company will be launching its headphones along with its upcoming flagship device, Phone 3. While we didn't really know what it would be called, Nothing's CEO did some name-dropping today.

Carl Pei took the stage at the SXSW in London to confirm that indeed, Nothing will drop its accessory — "Headphone 1" along with the Phone 3 on 1 July. Until now, Nothing has only produced earbuds since launching its first phone.

While we don't really know what these headphones would look like or what the specs might be, sometime last month, Nothing's design team got to chatting in a YouTube video, and the team broke down what they’re after, though they’re still keeping all the main specs a mystery.

Just stepped off stage at @sxswlondon, a massive thanks to @lucyhedges for hosting the session.We discussed how we’ve built @Nothing by breaking the rules: ✖️ No copy-paste features ✖️ No corporate fluff ✔️ Just beautifully bold design, genuine community co-creation, and a… pic.twitter.com/dw90clG8EaJune 5, 2025

In Pei's X post, he stated that Nothing was built with "no copy-paste features," and is "genuine community co-creation, and a belief that tech should feel different." Then further added that the Nothing Headphone (1) is coming very soon.

"Our first over-ear headphones are launching on July 1. A whole new product category for us as we continue to level up audio in 2025," Pei confirmed.

What we do know about these headphones is that Nothing is aiming to give this over-ear accessory high-end sound with its recent collaboration with one of the UK's most iconic brands, KEF, to bring "in sound innovation and bring refined audio experiences to a broader audience."

The KEF collab press release also subtly hinted at the fact that Nothing's audio products launching later this year will mark the beginning of an "exciting new chapter for the future of Nothing Audio.”

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing’s designers want these over-ears to scream style, as they feel that most over-ear headphones out there are pretty boring when it comes to looks. They also hinted that they're getting "feel-by-touch" controls, suggesting that users will always end up hitting the button they need to on the Headphones 1.