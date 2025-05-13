What you need to know

Nothing announced its partnership with KEF, a British company that specializes in creating high-quality audio products.

Nothing states it wants to move forward with KEF long-term to broaden its horizons into more audio categories and "refine" the user experience.

The company teased its products are already in development with KEF, and we might learn more "in the coming months."

Audio might progress further than users may expect, as Nothing reveals its latest partnership.

Today (May 13), Nothing announced a partnership with the renowned British audio pioneer, KEF, in a press release. The purpose of these two companies coming together is to forward an innovative and "refined" audio experience for Nothing's consumers. According to Nothing, KEF's experience in high-fidelity audio should usher in an "expansion into new audio categories" for the company.

It seems the brand is prepared to move forward with these new categories under the Nothing R title.

The company states it's looking ahead to bringing "acoustic precision" alongside its recognizable design elements to consumers. Nothing's head of smart products marketing, Andrew Freshwater, says, "By combining KEF’s decades of expertise with our design-led approach to technology, we’re laying the groundwork for a new standard in everyday listening."

The post teases that there are already a few of these acoustically precise products in development between the two companies. Nothing adds that it is seeking a long-term partnership with KEF to continue opening "new pathways" into expertly crafted audio products for its consumers.

Nothing Audio

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Freshwater adds, "Our products launching later this year mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter of our collaboration and the future of Nothing Audio." In a separate post, KEF stated that more information regarding these products will be available "in the coming months."

There's one thing to note about KEF: the company is known for creating a wide variety of audio products like earbuds/headphones, but also wireless speakers, subwoofers, and more. If Nothing is pursuing new audio categories, perhaps these are some of the products we could expect with its label alongside KEF.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing has been in the earbud game for a while now, even its sub-brand, CMF, has gotten into budget alternatives. The company's flagship line stepped into open earbuds with the Nothing Ear Open last year. Despite these being open-ear earbuds (these don't sit in your ear canal), Nothing still achieved some rocking bass when listening to music. Moreover, the Ear Open was quite comfortable in our review of the product.

The next few months should be interesting, as we await more from Nothing and KEF.