Nothing Headphone 1 leaks ahead of launch — and it doesn't look like anything else
Get the first look at Nothing's highly anticipated over-ear headphones, featuring a distinctive translucent design.
What you need to know
- According to the latest leak, the Headphone 1 allegedly has Nothing's signature translucent aesthetic, with squircle-shaped ear cups.
- One ear cup prominently displays "Sound by KEF" branding, confirming a partnership previously announced by Nothing.
- A notable feature is the inclusion of 3.5mm audio support, offering a wired option that is increasingly uncommon in contemporary Bluetooth headphones.
Nothing made good audio products ever since its inception. While it was confined to earbuds, the company is debuting over-ear headphones dubbed Headphone 1. Ahead of the launch, we now have the first proper look at them, revealing their design.
The leak comes from multiple sources (via 9to5Google), which showcases the alleged Headphone 1 in all its glory. The over-ear headphones, at first glance, appear to carry Nothing's signature translucent design.
A post shared by 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙱𝚕𝚘𝚐 (@nothing_fan_blog)
A photo posted by on
The shared images of the alleged Headphone 1 indicate that it will have a sizable ear cup featuring a rectangular or slightly squircle design around the corners. They will further feature translucent design, the elements of which were teased by the company for over the past few weeks. As for colorways, they are likely to debut in some kind of jet black color alongside silver/white color options.
Nothing's next pair of headphones appears to be carrying two physical buttons on one ear cup, and the ear cups are likely to fold flat for easy carrying.
While one ear cup carries the Headphone 1 moniker, the other ear cup incorporates "Sound by KEF" branding, complementing the announcement made by Nothing last month.
pic.twitter.com/YvBZAD34pzJune 20, 2025
Other video leaks shared by tipster Arsène Lupin on X also reveal the Headphone 1 in action worn by a couple of people in what appears to be some kind of Nothing store. Plus, it also confirms that the headphones will also be including support for 3.5mm audio, which is a rear find when compared to contemporary Bluetooth headphones.
Overall, the most recent leak gives us hope for Nothing's debut Headphone 1 because of its adjustable headbands, translucent design, and distinctive appearance that would definitely stick out. We should be getting to know more about them as we near the launch on July 1.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu is a freelance news writer for Android Central. Since 2018, he has written about consumer technology, especially smartphones, computers, and every other gizmo connected to the internet. When he is not at the keyboard, you can find him on a long drive or lounging on the couch binge-watching a crime series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.