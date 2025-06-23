What you need to know

Nothing made good audio products ever since its inception. While it was confined to earbuds, the company is debuting over-ear headphones dubbed Headphone 1. Ahead of the launch, we now have the first proper look at them, revealing their design.

The leak comes from multiple sources (via 9to5Google), which showcases the alleged Headphone 1 in all its glory. The over-ear headphones, at first glance, appear to carry Nothing's signature translucent design.

The shared images of the alleged Headphone 1 indicate that it will have a sizable ear cup featuring a rectangular or slightly squircle design around the corners. They will further feature translucent design, the elements of which were teased by the company for over the past few weeks. As for colorways, they are likely to debut in some kind of jet black color alongside silver/white color options.

Nothing's next pair of headphones appears to be carrying two physical buttons on one ear cup, and the ear cups are likely to fold flat for easy carrying.

While one ear cup carries the Headphone 1 moniker, the other ear cup incorporates "Sound by KEF" branding, complementing the announcement made by Nothing last month.

Other video leaks shared by tipster Arsène Lupin on X also reveal the Headphone 1 in action worn by a couple of people in what appears to be some kind of Nothing store. Plus, it also confirms that the headphones will also be including support for 3.5mm audio, which is a rear find when compared to contemporary Bluetooth headphones.

Overall, the most recent leak gives us hope for Nothing's debut Headphone 1 because of its adjustable headbands, translucent design, and distinctive appearance that would definitely stick out. We should be getting to know more about them as we near the launch on July 1.