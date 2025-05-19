Nothing is talking big for its debut over-ear headphones, landing this summer
The company is unimpressed with any existing headphones, so it’s making its own pair.
What you need to know
- Nothing is planning to introduce its first over-ear headphones, but the name is still under wraps.
- We can expect Nothing's premium chops (and their priciest gear yet) landing this summer.
- Nothing wants these headphones to flex your style, not just sit there.
Nothing has teased a pair of over-ear headphones. The clue dropped in a YouTube video where the design team broke down what they’re after, though they’re still keeping the name a mystery.
The teaser is fresh off Nothing's team-up with audio gear company KEF. The London-based company is mum on the specs for now, but it's a safe bet that we can expect the headphones to arrive this summer.
Although Nothing is silent about the details for its first over-ear headphones, teaming up with KEF tells us one thing: these will definitely be its most expensive audio gear yet.
Still, a few standout hints slipped through. In the teaser’s opener, the design crew jokes about the tag “XM6," a cheeky nod to Sony’s word-salad title for its premium headphones, the WH-1000XM6.
So, it looks like Nothing is gunning for high-end sound but keeping the price tag down where regular consumers can still snag a pair.
No more button fumbles
While riffing on Sony’s new WH-1000XM6, Nothing’s design crew didn’t pull punches, basically saying most over-ear headphones out there are a yawn when it comes to looks. The company also side-eyed the wallet-busting price tags and how you end up fumbling for buttons once the cans are clamped on your head.
Nothing’s designers want these over-ears to sort of shout your style the second you put them on. They’re dialing in the feel-by-touch controls so you always hit the right button blind.
Sound that clowns pricier pairs
More importantly, Nothing is promising sound that punches way above its price class and, maybe, even embarrasses a few fan-favorite wireless headphones.
When price came up, one designer mouthed the number, but Nothing bleeped the sound and blurred their lips. So, yes, the sticker shock information stays under wraps for now.
