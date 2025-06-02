What you need to know

Nothing Phone 3 is expected in July with 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations, priced starting at €850.

Nothing is reportedly launching Headphone 1, its first over-ear headphones, priced around €300, also in black and white.

Phone 3 is positioned as a premium flagship, differing from the Phone 2's mid-range focus and possibly featuring a new dotted matrix interface instead of the Glyph.

Nothing has made clear that Phone 3 is finally coming this July. It is a mighty successor to the Phone 2 and is also promised to be the most powerful flagship that the company has ever made. A new leak, on the other hand, reveals some specs and pricing of the handset alongside a brand-new product altogether.

The leak comes from prominent tipster Roland Quandt on BlueSky, wherein he has shared that the upcoming Phone 3 next month will be featuring in white and black colorways next to 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB storage configurations. Also, the pricing is believed to be starting at €850.

That said, showing up on the Android Show I/O edition, CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Phone 3 is on the way this summer and will cost "somewhere around" £800.

The tipped pricing is significantly larger than the predecessor Phone 2 when it launched in 2023. It is still understandable as the Phone 3 is touted to be a premium flagship phone from Nothing, unlike the predecessor that targeted the higher mid-range Android phone market.

Quandt further adds an interesting detail about a new Nothing product, their new pair of headphones allegedly dubbed Nothing Headphone 1. Up until now, Nothing has designed and produced earbuds since the company’s inception, but just last month, Nothing teased these headphones in a YouTube video where the design team broke down what they’re after, though they’re still keeping the name a mystery.

The tipster has also shared the expected pricing of the Headphone, which should be starting at somewhere around €300, and it is also tipped to be coming in black and white color options.

The details of the upcoming products from Nothing are still scarce. Yet, they appear to be targeting the flagship space, and the signature Nothing design language is also expected. Besides, Nothing was also seen dropping hints about the upcoming Phone 3 as it is believed to be dropping the popular Glyph interface this time around in favor of a dotted matrix interface, which the latest teaser from the company indicates to some extent.

Phone (3). It's a magic number. Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/WEQ7Vcf72HMay 20, 2025

As we near the launch, we expect more details of the upcoming products to surface in the coming weeks.