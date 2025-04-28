What you need to know

Nothing launches Buds 2 for £39/₹2,699/€49, Buds 2 Plus for £49/₹3,299/€59, and Buds 2a for £29/₹2,199/€39.

The pre-orders begin April 28; open sales start May 6 through Nothing's website and retail outlets.

Users can easily choose from three models tailored to different needs and budgets.

Ending the month of April this year, Nothing has announced a bunch of new products under its budget-friendly brand CMF, including the Phone 2 Pro next to the Buds 2 series and Buds 2a.

The new Buds line-up from CMF this year includes multiple products available for multiple price points, making it accessible to all and that too in an affordable price range as the brand itself originally resonates with. Nothing notes that each model balances performance, design, and promises more control over the audio listening experience.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Firstly, the Buds 2 series contains CMF Buds 2 and a Plus model, and the former claims to be a "versatile companion" for everyday use by offering great sound, comfort, and smart features. The Buds 2 are Dirac Opteo-tuned and include 48dB hybrid ANC and Spatial Audio effect.

The Buds 2 Plus, on the other hand, ups its game over the Buds 2 with the inclusion of Hi-Res LDAC, 50dB hybrid ANC, and full EQ customization. Lastly, the Buds 2a is a lightweight entry-level offering from the company that also promises high-quality audio, including 42 dB ANC and a 12.4mm bio-fibre driver with deep bass.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

On the battery front, the Buds 2 are primed with 13.5 hours of playback and 55 hours with the case included and ANC turned off. And a quick ten-minute charge could give users 7.5 hours of listening time.

The Plus model, meanwhile, offers 14 hours of playback on a single charge and an additional 61.5 hours with the case and ANC disabled. Both Buds 2 series are equipped with 6HD microphones, accompanied by Environmental Noise Cancellation, and Noise Reduction 3.0 to ensure clarity in calls in breezy environments.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

The Buds 2a also offers 8 hours of listening time and 35.5 hours with the case and ANC turned off. They have four HD microphones with ENC for clearer voice calls.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The CMF Buds 2 are priced at £39 / ₹2,699 / €49, and the Buds 2 Plus at £49 / ₹3,299 / €59, and the entry-level Buds 2a come at £29 / ₹2,199 / €39. The pre-orders start today (Apr. 28), and the open sale begins on May 6. Consumers interested in buying can head over to the Nothing website or retail partners.