Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 is here to squash a ton of Pixel bugs for testers

What you need to know

Google is rolling out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 to enrolled Pixels today, with an update size of around 7MB to 8MB.

The update includes 10 bug fixes for issues causing crashes and UI issues on the first QPR1 beta release.

It's being rolled out as an over-the-air update, so you can check your Pixel to see if it's available.

Google is rolling out the first minor update of the Android 16 QPR1 beta testing period today, as announced on the Android Developer site. The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 update includes 10 main fixes to a few common bugs, mostly affecting unexpected crashes and user-interface graphics not appearing properly. The move comes as Android users await Android 16's public release, which is expected soon.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 carries version number BP31.250502.008.A1 and comes with an update size of around 7MB to 8MB. Some users are reporting longer update and restart times despite the minuscule size of the update.

It's available for the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet. While some users haven't been able to install the update on their Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, don't be alarmed — Google doesn't list the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL separately in its announcements. An Android 16 Beta 1.1 update should arrive on Pixel 9 Pro XL devices eventually.

Here is the full list of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 patches, per the official release notes:

The highlights include a fix for a bug that caused the Settings app to crash under certain conditions, and one where navigation buttons became unresponsive. There were also graphical fixes, like one that caused the lock screen date to get cut off when using certain styles.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Google Pixel users enrolled in the Android Beta Program will receive the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 via an over-the-air update. You can check to see if the patch is available for your device by opening the Settings app, and navigating to the System page. From there, tap Software update and System update. You can tap Check for updates , and when available, follow the on-screen prompts to install the update.

If you aren't already enrolled in the beta program, you can join here.