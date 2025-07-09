Google rolls out July update for Pixel with security patches and bug fixes
The latest software update for Pixel devices addresses critical security vulnerabilities and enhances performance.
What you need to know
- Google's latest software update for Pixel phones (Pixel 6a to Pixel 9 series) is now rolling out, featuring the newest security patch and bug fixes.
- The update addresses issues like smoother visual experiences in Android Auto and improves Wi-Fi connectivity stability.
- The firmware also includes rollout for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Tablet.
Google has started rolling out the traditional monthly software update for its Pixel phones. The July update has started rolling out to users from Tuesday (July 8), which includes the latest security patch and a couple of bug fixes and improvements.
The latest firmware comes with a BP2A.250705.008 version number, and the supported Pixel phones range from Pixel 6a all the way up to the recent Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Plus, the Pixel Tablet as well.
Some of the aforementioned devices have gained fixes that would improve smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto. And, Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions are also addressed with the latest firmware.
Android 16 and Pixel 10 series incoming
On the other hand, Google is prepping for Android 16 stable release, likely coming this fall, and the search giant has recently rolled out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 — a follow-up to the more recent QPR1 Beta 2. It came in as an incremental update that featured some minor issues that beta testers were facing.
These issues comprise problems like the "approve" button not popping up in the Device Admin settings, and lock screen sounds playing even when disabled. These seem to have been fixed with the latest beta. Alongside the fixes, the beta 2.1 has also brought in the latest June security devices for the Pixel 6a and above, including the Pixel 9 series.
Users have to remember that it is still the beta release, and some bugs may still persist — all of which are likely covered by the time Google comes with the stable Android 16 release, which may be right alongside the Pixel 10 series models.
The lineup seems to be solid again this time with models including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu is a freelance news writer for Android Central. Since 2018, he has written about consumer technology, especially smartphones, computers, and every other gizmo connected to the internet. When he is not at the keyboard, you can find him on a long drive or lounging on the couch binge-watching a crime series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.