Google's latest software update for Pixel phones (Pixel 6a to Pixel 9 series) is now rolling out, featuring the newest security patch and bug fixes.

The update addresses issues like smoother visual experiences in Android Auto and improves Wi-Fi connectivity stability.

The firmware also includes rollout for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Tablet.

Google has started rolling out the traditional monthly software update for its Pixel phones. The July update has started rolling out to users from Tuesday (July 8), which includes the latest security patch and a couple of bug fixes and improvements.

The latest firmware comes with a BP2A.250705.008 version number, and the supported Pixel phones range from Pixel 6a all the way up to the recent Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Plus, the Pixel Tablet as well.

Some of the aforementioned devices have gained fixes that would improve smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto. And, Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions are also addressed with the latest firmware.

Android 16 and Pixel 10 series incoming

On the other hand, Google is prepping for Android 16 stable release, likely coming this fall, and the search giant has recently rolled out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 — a follow-up to the more recent QPR1 Beta 2. It came in as an incremental update that featured some minor issues that beta testers were facing.

These issues comprise problems like the "approve" button not popping up in the Device Admin settings, and lock screen sounds playing even when disabled. These seem to have been fixed with the latest beta. Alongside the fixes, the beta 2.1 has also brought in the latest June security devices for the Pixel 6a and above, including the Pixel 9 series.

Users have to remember that it is still the beta release, and some bugs may still persist — all of which are likely covered by the time Google comes with the stable Android 16 release, which may be right alongside the Pixel 10 series models.

The lineup seems to be solid again this time with models including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.