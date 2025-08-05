Google fixes a major security flaw for Pixel users with its August patch

What you need to know

Google's August 2025 Pixel update brings key bug fixes and patches a major security flaw.

The update supports Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 series, Fold, Tablet, and includes no new features.

Android 16 QPR1 with Material 3 design is expected to roll out next month after the Pixel 10 launch.

While we're all waiting for Google to finally release Android 16 QPR1 to all Pixel devices and bring the long-awaited Material 3 Expressive design, that update isn't here just yet. However, Google has pushed out a new update for Pixel devices that delivers some important fixes.

The latest firmware carries the version number BP2A.250805.005 and supports all Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 up to the latest Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9a. It also covers the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet.

As with every monthly Pixel update, this release updates the security patch to August 2025. While it doesn't include any new features, Google notes that the August 2025 Pixel update includes three key fixes.

First, a bug that prevented scheduled dark mode from activating under certain conditions has been resolved. Second, Google has fixed an issue with the back gesture and 3-button navigation, which some users reported had stopped working correctly on certain devices.

Android 16 QPR1 lands next month

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Most importantly, this update addresses a critical security vulnerability (CVE-2025-48530) that allowed attackers to remotely execute code on your device without any interaction. This meant that your phone could have been compromised without clicking a link or installing anything, but thankfully, this has now been patched.

The update should roll out to all supported Pixel devices over the next few days, though it may take up to a week to show up on your end, depending on your region or carrier. However, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update.

While the Android 16 QPR1 stable update hasn't arrived yet, it's expected to roll out sometime next month following the launch of the Google Pixel 10 later this month. That update is expected to bring a revamped UI, including a new notification shade, redesigned Quick Settings layout, and full support for Material 3 Expressive design with (new) springy animations, adaptive color accents, and bolder typography throughout.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors