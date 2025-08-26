What you need to know

Adobe Firefly integrates Gemini's Flash 2.5 Image for enhanced AI content creation capabilities

Users gain the flexibility to switch between Adobe apps seamlessly during their creative process.

Premium members get unlimited access to Gemini's features until September 1st, while free tier folks get up to 20 free media generations.

Adobe Firefly is pushing to make content creation seamless by bringing in Gemini's latest model to the playing field. In a press release, the platform announced that with this addition, "people have even greater flexibility to explore their ideas with industry-leading generative AI models and create stunning content with ease."

In June, Adobe's Firefly landed on Android, bringing Gemini's latest Imagen 4 and Veo 3, and now it is adding Gemini's Flash 2.5 Image to help with AI content generation.

According to Hannah Elsakr, Adobe's Vice President of New GenAI Business Ventures, this integration, combined with Adobe's existing Creative Cloud apps, provides a comprehensive creative process from start to finish.

"Only Adobe delivers a complete creative workflow that takes ideas from inspiration to impact – empowering everyone with the freedom to experiment, the confidence to perfect every detail, and the control to make their work stand out. We invite everyone to try it out today,” Elsakr added.

Adobe states that despite having AI partner models like Google, OpenAI, and Black Forest Labs integrated into its platforms, it continues to work on expanding its FireFly AI models. This gives users a variety of AI generation tools to pick from within a single workflow.

"We’re delivering the flexibility to use the right model for the job, without bouncing between workflows or platforms," the press release stated. What's more, users can even switch between different Adobe apps Photoshop, Illustrator, or Premiere, to refine or edit their content while working on FireFly.

For instance, social media content creators can use the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image in Firefly to create multiple graphics for keeping the design consistent across posts and then move these designs into Adobe Express to easily animate, resize, or generate captions. Additionally, Visual Designers can create prototype product concepts or character designs in Firefly, explore multiple directions, and then move them into Photoshop or Illustrator for fine-tuned edits, Adobe adds.

Lastly, Adobe says that all the content created on its platform and across other AI models will not be used to train generative AI models, including the new Gemini 2.5 Flash integration, keeping things secure for the user.

Starting today, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image will be available in Firefly’s Text to Image module and Firefly Boards (beta), and Adobe Express. And Adobe is giving its Premium tier members access to unlimited generations with Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, until Sept.1, while those on Firefly and Express free plans have access to only 20 generations at no cost.