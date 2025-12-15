The Google tool that checked for your leaked data on the dark web is going away

What you need to know

Google is discontinuing its dark web report tool with scans ending on January 15, 2026.

Reports will be fully removed on February 16, 2026 due to the tool not offering useful next steps.

Google will focus on stronger security tools like security checkup, passkeys, and password checks.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google has, for the past few years, offered a pretty helpful tool that scanned the dark web to find any trace of your leaked or personal information. The company has now announced that the dark web report is going away soon.

In a support page, Google said that it is discontinuing the dark web reports feature. The company announced that on January 15, 2026, scans for new dark web breaches will stop, while a month after that, on February 16, 2026, the dark web reports will no longer be available.

Google says it is pulling the plug on dark web reports because the tool was not effective enough. The company noted that while the report offered general information, users who used it often could not find any helpful next steps to remove their information from the dark web.

Why Google is discontinuing its dark web report tool

(Image credit: Google)

Instead of the dark web report tool, Google says it will shift its focus to tools that give clearer and more actionable steps to protect your information online.

The company highlighted tools it has recently rolled out or updated, including the security checkup tool, passkeys for logging into your Google account, Password Manager, and Password Checkup to help keep you safe online.

While it is sad to see Google drop a tool that was meant to track your data on the dark web, it is understandable given the company could not offer meaningful guidance on what to do after receiving a report. Google now recommends users rely on its other tools to ensure their information stays safe.

The dark web reports were originally exclusive to Google One subscribers before later being expanded to all users. It is now, however, going away.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are looking for a similar tool to check whether your personal information has appeared on the dark web or in a data breach, you can rely on services like Have I Been Pwned and Dark Web Report by SOCRadar Labs.