What you need to know

Google Finance is receiving a major update that brings Gemini's AI software Deep Search to U.S. users.

With Deep Search, users can ask complex questions regarding the changing stock market, as well as receive market predictions using known data.

Deep Search's original debut was through AI Mode, as a way for users to dive further into topics, pushing the AI to conduct stricter research for you.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

This morning (Nov 6), Google Finance announced a major new addition to its platform that those involved with stocks may find fruitful.

It was announced in a Keyword post that Google Finance is receiving Gemini AI assistance via Deep Search. The market is always changing, and Google is trying to give those involved better insight into the changes and how they can be better prepared through AI. It announced that, with Deep Search AI, Google Finance users can ask even more complex questions packed with every minute detail they can think of.

Get specific, and tap the "Deep Search" button when you're finished writing your query.

While the AI is attempting to fulfill your query, Google says users will be given a "research plan," so you can understand how things were put together for you. Gemini is said to reach into its reasoning capabilities "across disparate pieces of information," as well as "issuing up to hundreds of simultaneous searches" for the user. When dealing with the market, citations are essential, which is why Deep Search will cite its sources once its detailed report is produced.

Deep Search is rolling out to U.S. users "in the coming weeks," and those subscribed to Google AI Pro and Ultra will receive a "higher limit."

Deeply search the most recent financial trends

(Image credit: Google)

Having the AI help with financial research is one thing, but Google Finance is applying Gemini to market predictions, too.

Google says users can ask the AI about "future market events" through supported data from Kalshi and Polymarket. This can be done through Finance's search box for convenience. If you're looking to see how something might grow during the year, Google adds the AI will produce probabilities, using the current available data, alongside how those trends have changed.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These market predictions are also headed to U.S. users, but Google says it is planning to expand this and Deep Search in Finance to more places. Lastly, the post highlights that the newly revamped Google Finance is arriving in India, the first region to get it outside of the U.S.

Deep Search has been making its rounds across Google's ecosystem, especially since it's so tightly integrated in AI Mode. It originally debuted earlier this year, marking a significant shift for Google's AI and AI Mode. It's become quite prevalent in AI Overviews as a way for users to get more in-depth about certain topics. Deep Search pushes Google's AI to scour even more sources and conduct all that heavy research for you, before spitting out an (ideally) "comprehensive" report.