No, Google isn't using your Gmail data to train AI models, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful about the kind of data you share with companies

We live in a world where nothing is truly free, especially online. You might think you're just innocently scrolling through an app, reading an article, or buying a new gadget, but in reality, you're constantly leaving behind a trail of digital breadcrumbs. This trail is your personal data, and it's gold to the companies collecting it, especially around shopping days like Black Friday.

We all know how that part works, and we all have some opinion about it; maybe you don't even care. That doesn't mean what companies do with and how they use all that digital gold isn't important. This is exactly what sparked recent concerns about data collected from Gmail, though I'm here to tell you they're blown out of proportion.

It’s time we pull back the curtain on this digital exchange and talk about why knowing what companies are actually doing with your data isn't just a nerdy technical concern, but a core part of protecting your privacy, your wallet, and even your peace of mind.

Don't give into knee-jerk reactions

This week, a big internet fuss has been made about a "new" Gmail setting that allows all of your message data to be used to train AI models. It's not true, though. The idea of Google collecting even more data is terrible, but the company specifically tells you it's not being used to train AI:

We do not use your workspace data to train or improve the underlying generative AI and large language models that power Gemini, Search, and other systems.

Google is using this data, once "anonymized," to help fight spam or improve spell-checking. After investigating, I left myself opted in to this one. If Google can improve Workspace tools, it can then charge more. Once again, data turns into cold, hard cash.

Remember, you are the product

The first, and arguably most important, reason to care about the data you're sharing with companies is that in the modern digital economy, you are the product. If you aren't paying for a service, you can bet your data is.