The Pros and cons of a 'Free Phone' deal

Nothing grabs our attention like the words "free phone". Carriers dangle these shiny new devices, promising the latest tech with seemingly no upfront cost, especially during times like Black Friday's deal-a-thon. It's an enticing proposition, the equivalent of finding a twenty-dollar bill on the sidewalk. But, as with most things that seem too good to be true, a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted. Because, behind that promise of "free," or ultra-cheap often lies a maze of fine print, long-term commitments, and cleverly disguised costs.

A trip down memory lane

To truly understand the current landscape, let's take a small historical detour.

Back when smartphones were first becoming a thing, cellular carriers (at least in North America) were all in with a multi-year contract. Phones were "subsidized," their upfront cost significantly reduced, in exchange for your loyalty and a hefty monthly payment. We were, in essence, slowly paying off the phone through inflated service fees.

Then came the smartphone boom, and it changed everything. These pocket computers came with premium price tags. Carriers, sensing the shift, introduced installment plans, allowing customers to pay off the device over time. And then, the "free" phone re-emerged, cleverly disguised as monthly bill credits as a reward for sticking around for the long haul. Trade-ins became a prominent feature, allowing users to offset the cost of a new device by turning in their old one.

Today, the game has intensified. We're in the 5G era, and flagship phones are more expensive than ever. The "free" phone offer persists, often requiring lengthy payment plans (up to 36 months!), enrollment in premium unlimited data plans, and a trade-in of your current device. Some carriers even offer to pay off your existing contract if you switch, as a way to grease the wheels.

You can find a deal for a free or extremely cheap phone from even MVNOs. Google Fi just sent me an email telling me how they want to reward my loyalty by selling me a Pixel 10 series phone with $500 or more in coupons.

It seems like one weird way to make money, doesn't it?

The nitty gritty: how this actually works

(Image credit: Motorola)

Let's dissect the mechanics of these free and uber-cheap phone offers, and see how a carrier can give stuff away and still make money.

The bill credit tango: This is the heart of the "free" phone illusion. You technically purchase the phone on an installment plan, committing to monthly payments. However, the carrier then applies a corresponding monthly credit to your bill, effectively "canceling out" the phone's cost... as long as you remain a customer. The moment you decide to leave, those credits vanish, and you're responsible for the remaining balance. It's designed to keep you captive.

Trade-in tech-trade-offs: Handing over your old phone is often a big part of these deals. The "credit" you receive depends heavily on the phone's condition, and you're essentially relinquishing any future value it might hold.

Plan changes and price hikes: These phone deals are often contingent on subscribing to a premium, unlimited data plan. While unlimited data might seem appealing, are you actually using it? You might find yourself paying significantly more each month for a service you don't fully utilize.

Surprise!: Don't be fooled into thinking you'll walk away without spending a dime. Sales tax on the full retail price of the phone, activation fees, and upgrade fees are all common additions that aren't exactly cheap.

The handcuffs: Your new phone is often locked to the carrier's network until it's fully paid off. This means you can't simply pop in a SIM card from another provider if you find yourself in an area with poor coverage.

The good, the bad, and the hidden: Pros & cons of saving money this way

(Image credit: Nothing)

Before you give in to the temptation, weigh the potential benefits against the inherent risks. There are pros and cons to every phone and every deal.

Why You Might Say YES! (The Pros):

✔️ You get a new device without a substantial upfront investment.

✔️ Potentially gain access to better network coverage and faster internet speeds.

✔️ Unlock access to bundled perks, like streaming service subscriptions.

✔️ Switching carriers often means your existing contract is bought out.

✔️ You upgrade to the latest and greatest without an immediate, significant financial hit.

The Reality Check (The Cons & Controversies):

✖️ It's not truly "free"; the cost is simply distributed over an extended period.

✖️ A long-term commitment (24-36 months) restricts your flexibility.

✖️ You may have to subscribe to a more expensive plan to qualify.

✖️ Trade-in requirements can undervalue your old device.

✖️ Hidden fees can unexpectedly inflate the overall cost.

✖️ Carrier lock-in can restrict your device's functionality on other networks.

Before you jump on one of these deals, take the time to think about how it will work for you. A few things make a difference, and most of the time we don't even think about them until it's too late.

The biggest is to assess your data consumption accurately. Avoid paying for unused data, as the deal will never be worth it when you're already paying a premium for something you never use. Think of the monthly bill from the carrier as a payment for the phone.

Determine any early termination fees or remaining device balances with your current carrier if you plan to switch for a great deal. These can be substantial.

If you do think about switching, check the coverage. Consult friends and family who use the network, or see if there is a trial period to gauge real-world performance. Those coverage maps you see are not very accurate.

Crunch the Numbers! Calculate the total cost (plan + "free" phone over the commitment period + all associated fees) and compare it against the alternative: purchasing an unlocked phone outright and opting for a phone plan that fits your needs.

Finally, scrutinize every clause, every condition, before signing. Don't get bitten by the fine print.

Only you know if these kinds of deals are good or bad because it's different for all of us. I like my cell carrier and have no plans on switching. I'm thinking of taking Google up on the Fi customer deal and getting a Pixel 10 Pro for just $299. I will have to keep using Fi for six months, but I had planned on doing that anyway.

A deal on a brand new Galaxy S25 for "free" looks awesome, too. It would require me switching carriers and sticking around for a year or two, though. I'm not going to commit to that.

Take the time to think it over and then decide if it's the right deal for you.