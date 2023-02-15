The Snapdragon X75 modem is set to push 5G into a new era

What you need to know

Qualcomm releases details surrounding the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF system.

The modem aims to put us into "the next phase of 5G" with improved and sustained connectivity in stagger-prone areas like elevators and parking garages.

The X75 has been designed to increase 5G reliability along with improved Ai-based location accuracy.

The Snapdragon X75 will land on devices beginning in the second half of 2023.

Qualcomm has introduced a new modem that may send us right into a world of stronger connectivity and speed

Qualcomm's press release unveils the latest Snapdragon X75 modem, which is said to be the "world's first" Modem-RF system. The company's technologies division is using its 6th-generation modem-to-antenna solution, which supports 5G Advanced and is said to be "the next phase of 5G." With the modem currently in its sampling phase, devices are expected to ship with the product in the second half of 2023.

The Snapdragon X75 is centered around scalability and unmatched 5G performance while also containing its own hardware accelerator tensor. As we await its release later this year, consumers can expect to find several important features of the new Snapdragon X75 modem.

With the X75 looking to achieve a new smartphone connectivity benchmark, it will provide a 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave, 5x downlink carrier aggregation, and FDD uplink MMO for sub-6 GHz bands. Qualcomm has also put forth its Advanced Modem-RF Software Suite for improving sustained 5G performance in areas where connectivity is stagnant, like elevators, parking garages, and subways, meaning better connectivity in spaces where it can be spotty.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

To progress the sustainability of a phone's connectivity even more, the Snapdragon X75 will utilize an AI-based sensor-assisted mmWave beam management for 5G reliability and better AI-based location accuracy, similar to what it used in the X70 modem. The transceiver for the mmWave is coupled with Qualcomm's QTM565 fifth-generation antenna modules, which should help lower the cost, board complexity, hardware footprint, and ease the toll on a phone's battery consumption.

The company's 5G PowerSave Gen 4 and RF Power Efficiency Suite act as additional benefactors in extending a phone's battery life.

The Snapdragon X75 contains support for Qualcomm's DSDA Gen 2 for both 5G and 4G dual data on two SIM cards at the same time. Additionally, the Smart Transmit Gen 4 adds the ability of fast, long-range uploads with the added support for Snapdragon Satellite.

To go along with the new Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF system, Qualcomm has also unveiled the Snapdragon X72. While this product is also a 5G Modem-RF system, the X72 is optimized more for supporting faster speeds during multi-gigabit downloads and uploads.