What you need to know

Gemini AI comes to Pixel Watch via a Play Store update — rolling out to all users over the next few weeks.

The integration claims to bring natural interaction, enabling tasks like creating playlists, sending messages, recalling information from emails/calendars, and navigating with Maps.

This update brings advanced AI capabilities to the Pixel Watch sooner than expected, ahead of the anticipated release of the Pixel Watch 4.

Google has rolled out a new update through the Play Store for the Pixel Watch that brings Gemini to the smartwatch.

According to the latest Pixel Watch community post, Google is starting to roll out the update for Pixel Watch starting Wednesday (July 9), and the rollout is believed to be carried out to all in the next couple of weeks.

Google notes that the update's aim is to bring the helpfulness of AI assistant right on the wrist for those who use Pixel Watch. They can experience quick responses to their questions, personalized help, and more.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google also indicates that users will be receiving a notification whenever Gemini is available on their connected Pixel Watch. Alternatively, they can open Gemini on their phones to manually enable it on the smartwatch. Further, the availability and features could vary depending on the device, language, country, subscription, and corporate account settings — things users have to remember while using the functionality.

After the update reaches via Play Store, users will be able to talk to Gemini naturally like they would on their Android phone and get help in managing their day. For instance, they can create a customized playlist on the go or even send a message without dictating every single word. Plus, they can recall helpful info or, interestingly, get details from their emails or calendars or even get help navigating in Maps — and the possibilities seem endless to say the least.

Your Pixel Watch with the latest Gemini integration should likely be bringing a "more natural and interactive way to use your device."

Coming ahead of Pixel Watch 4 release

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

Speaking of Pixel Watch, the fourth iteration of the smartwatch is likely on its way this year. While many were expecting Gemini integration to come with the Pixel Watch 4, Google's update indicates it didn't want to wait that long. Alongside Gemini, the upcoming smartwatch is expected to carry a new chipset, a bigger battery, and Google's latest Material 3 Expressive interface.