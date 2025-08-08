What you need to know

A rumor on X claims that Google is shifting away from physical SIM on the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL in favor of eSIM.

While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly going to feature a physical SIM tray, the aforementioned devices might opt for eSIM exclusively in the U.S. only.

Recent rumors have seen alleged promo material mention Google's "Pixelsnap" wireless charging accessory and more ahead of launch.

Google's event will be held on August 20.

Rumors allege the upcoming Pixel 10 series might make a smartphone change that consumers will have to take into deep consideration.

Tipster Evan Blass on X made another post this afternoon (Aug 8), claiming that Google's next series could completely ditch its physical SIM tray. The rumor adds that this could only concern the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. It seems the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will still continue to feature a physical SIM tray (if this is to be believed).

Blass states the alleged devices looking to drop the physical option will adopt "two active eSIM slots" for consumers.

Users in the comments started voicing their opinions and concerns, such as a few who are dreading this possibility for Google's Pixels. More than that, Blass responded to one user who asked whether or not this eSIM decision over physical will be region locked—specifically, the U.S. Blass claims this complete move from physical SIM to eSIM on the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL points toward a U.S.-only decision.

A (rumored) change that's garnered reactions

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While this is only a rumor, as we've seen on X, users are already chipping in with their personal opinions. Even we here at Android Central aren't too keen on eSIM as a "forced" requirement; however, leaving it optional might be the better choice. Brady Snyder, an Android Central Contributor, states, "I have enough trouble with iPhones and eSIM." Snyder adds, "eSIM is not easier than using a physical SIM."

Our Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, threw his opinion into the ring, stating, "Only time I use it is when I'm traveling. Otherwise, I stick to physical."

There's a lot of push and pull surrounding the idea (and reality) of using an eSIM. We're going to have to wait this out and see whether or not this rumor holds merit. In the meantime, we have a trove of Pixel 10 series specifications that were recently alleged earlier today (Aug 8). One of the highlights was another mention of Google's "Pixelsnap," wireless charging accessory for its device that's ready to embrace Qi2.

We've seen rumors that the Pixel 10 series will feature magnets within the models to support Qi2 without a case (unlike Samsung), so this gives us more to think about. Regardless, Google's launch event for these devices will take place on August 20, where we'll undoubtedly get the full picture about its potential eSIM future.