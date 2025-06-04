Best eSIM-compatible Android phones 2025

The SIM card is easily one of the most important components in your smartphone, so it's no wonder that eSIMs are becoming ubiquitous in Android devices. This digital technology offers a ton of convenience and versatility when switching phones, making eSIM-compatible devices perfect for regular travelers.

Rather than putting your entire user identity into a tiny physical chip, eSIMs (or Embedded Subscriber Identity Modules) digitally preserve all of this information so you don't need to worry about it. This means that you can swap your eSIM to different phones or easily change wireless carriers when you're travelling internationally, plus there's an inherent security benefit when you don't have a physical card that could be tampered with or stolen. Some Android phones even let you have multiple eSIM cards active at the same time.

Of course, not every Android phone is eSIM-compatible, and the ones that are can cost a pretty penny. But fear not — I've gathered all of the best eSIM-compatible phones below, with options for every need and budget under the sun.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Best overall Specifications Display: 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED; 1080 x 2340 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Camera: 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x telephoto; 12MP front Reasons to buy + Compact and portable + Vibrant 120Hz display + The best processor in the biz + eSIM and dual-SIM support + Long software support + Useful Galaxy AI features Reasons to avoid - Not a major upgrade over the Galaxy S24 - 25W wired charging could be better

The Samsung Galaxy S25 may not be the dramatic improvement we were hoping for when the flagship lineup was unveiled earlier this year, but it's a versatile device that delivers premium features without breaking the bank. And thanks to its compact 6.2-inch frame, it's also one of the best small phones on the market today, making it a perfect pick for travelers and homebodies alike.

The phone is much lighter, slimmer, and easier to hold than the Galaxy S24, while the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction ensures you can count on the phone's durability no matter where you are in the world. The flagship phone is also driven by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, plus you get stellar AI-boosted software features, 12GB of RAM, and seven years of OS/security upgrades straight out of the box. The Galaxy S25 also boasts eSIM and dual-SIM support in both the United States and internationally, making it a versatile device for traveling overseas.

Again, the Galaxy S25 is unfortunately not a major upgrade over its predecessor, especially when you're looking at the cameras and battery life. That's not to say that these specs are bad, but they feel a bit underwhelming when you consider today's competitive Android landscape. Still, if you want a compact smartphone with eSIM support, the Galaxy S25 is going to be the best choice for most folks.

2. Google Pixel 9a Best budget Specifications Display: 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua P-OLED; 1080 x 2424 CPU: Tensor G4 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5,100mAh Camera: 48MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide, 13MP front Reasons to buy + Flagship-level camera tech + Amazing battery + The same Tensor G4 chip that powers the Pixel 9 series + AI software features + Long software support Reasons to avoid - Charging could be faster - Design isn't for everyone - The superior Pixel 9 often gets discounted to almost the same price

The latest in Google's affordable A-series, the Pixel 9a packs all of the latest AI features and a ton of flagship-quality specs into a device that usually retails for only $499. The vibrant 6.3-inch display is only slightly larger than the Galaxy S25, while the 2,700 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate makes the screen an absolute pleasure to use (assuming you don't suffer from PWM sensitivity). Under the hood you'll also enjoy Google's powerful Tensor G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and some feature-packed cameras that are nearly unrivalled at this price point.

All of that is well and good, but the Pixel 9a's 5,100mAh battery is where the device really shines. In all of our testing, we found that the midrange phone could easily last two full days with casual use, while heavy gaming, streaming, and AI use gave us a full day of battery life before the Pixel 9a needed another charge.

The problem is that once the phone does need juice, the 23W charging speeds are a bit slower than we'd like. Nevertheless, when you pair the Pixel 9a's flagship-level specs with the accessible price tag and yes, eSIM support, you get an affordable device that's worth a closer look.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the most powerful Android phone ever built, coming complete with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, comprehensive suite of AI-boosted software features, and a gorgeous 6.9-inch display with embedded S Pen stylus.

Like the rest of the S25 lineup, you get seven years of guaranteed OS and security upgrades, plus the S25 Ultra is equipped with one of the best camera systems that Samsung has ever produced. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also supports eSIM with one physicial nano-SIM slot in the United States, while international versions of the phone boast two physical SIM slots with eSIM.

So yes, everything is great until you look at the cost. With a starting retail price of $1,299.99, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is simply out of reach for most folks, and its large size means that it's not the most portable device out there. Fortunately, there are plenty of Galaxy S25 Ultra deals that should lessen the blow — just be careful buying a locked device if you plan to use eSIM functionalities.

When the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) was announced in April, I admit I was pretty skeptical. Sure, Motorola has been producing excellent foldable phones for years, but a new addition to the Razr lineup that costs over $1,000? Sounds more like a Samsung move to me, and not in a good way.

Fortunately, my concerns were swiftly allayed, as the Razr Ultra might literally be the best flip phone ever made. With this new release, Motorola has taken everything it's learned making Razr phones over the past few years and packed it into a super-premium, super-powered device. The Ultra comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM for powerful performance, plus you'll enjoy an all-day battery with fast 68W charging. Both the inner and outer pOLED displays on the Razr Ultra (2025) are vibrant and functional, and the upgraded titanium hinge feels sturdy enough to last for years.

True, the Ultra's price tag is still a bit of a problem, and some may wonder if Motorola really needed to make a premium flip phone when the Razr Plus already checked a lot of the same boxes. But I'll leave those questions to my betters.

If you want an eSIM-compatible device that takes amazing pictures day or night, look no further than the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Released alongside an equally-great XL version last fall, the Pixel 9 Pro is a beautiful device equipped with an upgraded rear triple-camera system that includes a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens. A suite of new clever AI features from Gemini can also take your photos to the next level, such as Magic Editor and Video Boost.

Of course, the Pixel 9 Pro isn't just an excellent camera phone. The flagship is also powered by the excellent Tensor G4 processor and boasts outstanding haptics, a vibrant 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, and seven years of guaranteed software support. You'll also receive support for both a physical Nano SIM card and eSIM, allowing you to access two mobile service providers simultaneously.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro isn't the best phone for gaming, and shoppers who don't care about Pixel devices or high-end camera features may be better off going with a Galaxy or OnePlus phone. But if you fancy yourself a photographer on those adventures abroad, the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best options around.

6. OnePlus 13 Best dual SIM Specifications Display: 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO 4.1 AMOLED; 3168 x 1440 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Storage: 256GB/512GB Battery: 6,000mAh Camera: 50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear; 32MP front Reasons to buy + Unrivalled performance with incredible battery life + Smooth eye-friendly display + Cameras are just as good as Samsung or Pixel phones + Durable build with IP69 rating Reasons to avoid - Not as AI-focused as other modern flagships - Only six years of software updates

We've said a lot of good things about the OnePlus 13. After all, it's one of the few phones to receive a coveted 5/5-star rating here at Android Central, and looking at the specs, it isn't hard to see why.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the top-rated Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, plus you get an eye-friendly 6.8-inch OLED screen with a Display Mate A++ rating and IP69 durability straight out of the box. Senior editor Nick Sutrich even stuck the phone into a dishwasher to verify its water resistance. The cameras are just as good as the latest devices from Samsung and Google, and the phone's battery will easily last a full day on a single charge, whether you're gaming, streaming content, or surfing the web. The phone also has support for two Nano SIM cards and eSIM, which is awesome when you have an unlocked phone and travel frequently.

If I had to be nitpicky, I'd say the OnePlus 13's biggest faults lie in the limited AI features and six years of software support (Samsung and Google are both guaranteeing seven years these days). And if you're based in North America, you may have trouble accessing the phone's full potential through your wireless carrier, especially if you use an MVNO. OnePlus 13 deals are also pretty uncommon, which means you might need to buy the phone unlocked at full price if you're shopping outside of a major sale event.

Given the ubiquity of eSIM compatibility in recent smartphones, it's no wonder that this list looks a lot like our regular guide to the best Android phones of 2025. Indeed, picking the best eSIM-compatible phone is basically the same as choosing a great Android device for any use case, but there are a few details to consider before you make your purchase.

Carrier restriction: If you buy a phone that's locked to a specific wireless carrier, you'll only be able to use that carrier's network when traveling, thereby removing a lot of the convenience and flexibility of an eSIM. In other words, if you found a great Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal through your wireless carrier, double check the company's locked device policy. Verizon, for instance, won't let you unlock your phone until 60 days after its purchase, making things tricky if you have a big trip coming up.

Dual-SIM: Some of the best eSIM-compatible phones also support dual-SIM, which means you're getting the convenience of both a virtual eSIM and at least one physical SIM card slot. The problem is that many manufacturers aren't clear about their device's dual-SIM compatibility. Some devices that support dual-SIM in Europe, like the Motorola Razr Ultra, for instance, lack the feature in the US market. If you'd like a phone with dual-SIM support, check the product listings closely and do a bit of research before you commit.

Other considerations: Of course, every traveler has their own priorities when shopping for a new phone. When it's your turn to make the purchase, consider what kind of user you are before settling on a product.

For example, do you need a phone that's rugged enough to take on the trail? The OnePlus 13 might be the best pick for you. Do you need all of the latest camera features to expertly document your travels? Then perhaps the AI-boosted Pixel 9 Pro is the right choice. Needless to say, if you're looking for a great phone with eSIM-compatibility, you can't go wrong with any of the options listed above, it might just take a little extra research to find your dream device.