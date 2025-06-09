When travelling this summer, it's really important to pick the right phone. For the most part, it's probably going to be the device you're using on a day-to-day basis. But if you're in the market to find a phone, then this guide might help. Here's everything the team has to say about their picks and which phone they're travelling with.

Shruti Shekar: Google Pixel 9 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

I want to make sure wherever you're traveling, you have the right device for all of your needs. For me specifically, it's having a good battery life and a great camera for all the pictures I'm going to take.

I've travelled with both the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 Pro, and I do like both of them. With the iPhone 16, you've got a good camera and a great battery. However, I have come to realize that I simply can't live without my Pixel 9 Pro due to Circle to Search. I've expressed how important this feature has been for me, and I think it's really handy while traveling.

Derrek Lee: Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I've been a flip phone guy since the launch of the Motorola Razr 2023 series, which is why it should come as no surprise that my go-to phone is the new Razr Ultra 2025. Not only is this phone quite powerful, but it also has a great set of cameras, and the flip phone form factor makes it very pocketable, which is especially perfect when you're on the go or on a run.

It's also great for social media, thanks to features like Camcorder mode and the sturdy hinge that acts as a tripod, so you can record all your aesthetic TikToks with ease during your travels.

Jerry Hildenbrand: Google Pixel 8a

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

To me, the best phone I can use while travelling is one I won’t miss as much if it gets lost or stolen. The Google Pixel 8a has great battery life and can do everything I need a phone to do. As a bonus, I would only cry a little bit if I lost it.

Nick Sutrich: Honor Magic V3

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Honor Magic V3 is one of the best phones I’ve ever used, and while I could list numerous reasons for this, I’ll keep this brief by focusing on the hardware design. Unfolded, it’s just 4.35mm thin, making even the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge look a bit bulky.

Even folded, the phone feels no thicker than a normal smartphone — it’s 3 entire millimeters thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — yet features a screen that’s easy to use one-handed on the outside and a near-tablet-sized screen on the inside. Hard to beat that when you’re on the go!

Patrick Farmer: OnePlus 13

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When I’m looking for a new phone, my number-one requirement is that it’s good at being a phone. I don’t need a bunch of fancy AI features or a trendy UI, just give me great battery life, versatile cameras, and a nice, vibrant display. In other words, give me the OnePlus 13. This device has all of the power you could ever need, plus a large, stunning display and a durable build that you can count on.

Andrew Myrick: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Part of this is recency bias, but if I had to pick, I'd probably take the Pixel 9 Pro Fold over the Z Fold 6. You can blame the new M3E design changes, along with the full Linux terminal, and the upcoming native desktop mode.

Harish Jonnalagadda: Huawei Mate XT

(Image credit: Huawei)

I started using the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate at the start of the year, and it has transformed how I view foldables. The tri-folding design allows you to use it as a regular phone, a traditional fold-out device like the Find N5, or you can unfurl it into a tablet-sized 10.2-inch panel. The OLED panel boasts outstanding colors and is incredibly thin. It is heavier than regular phones, but it isn't anywhere as unwieldy as I'd imagine when looking at the renders.

Installing the Play Store was straightforward, and once that was set up, I got Gmail, Chrome, and all the other utilities I rely on daily without any hassle. The cameras are much better than I thought; it has a distinct edge over other foldables. While I was initially hesitant to use it because of the smaller 5,600mAh battery, the Mate XT consistently lasts all day, even when I'm on the road.

Michael Hick: Google Pixel 9a

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

My Pixel 9a battery never quits on me, and that’s really important when you’re relying on cellular data. It’s not the thinnest Android phone due to its bulky 5,100mAh capacity, but the 6.3-inch display makes it easier to grip than your typical 6.8-inch flagship. The display itself gets bright enough to look decent on a sunny beach, and it takes far better photos than most mid-range phones.