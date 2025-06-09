While there are many lists we've provided telling you the right phone, laptop, or charger to travel with, we want to also make sure that there are a few other essentials you don't want to miss out on packing.

From the right travel bag, to a wearable, to maybe even a flashlight, here's everything the team has to say about their picks and what they're travelling with.

Shruti Shekar

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If I am travelling outside of North America, I definitely make sure I have the right power adapter and converter. I can't live without my Dyson hair dryer. I also like to ensure I have the right small containers for my skincare.



More importantly, I am an Oura Ring 4 user. This means I want to make sure I have the right cables and the charging stand for the ring. I am pretty vigilant about monitoring my overnight stats, and especially during travel, it's essential for me to ensure I'm getting enough sleep.

Derrek Lee

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

No matter where I am, I always find a way to stay up to date with my shows. What’s great about the Chromecast with Google TV is that it’s small enough to shove into a backpack or luggage, and easy enough to just plug into a TV. And now Google has the bigger and better Google TV Streamer, which does all the same things, but better, while still being relatively small, so you can take it on the road with you.

I always have a wearable device on me, so that even when I’m away from home and the gym, I can still track my activities. The Oura Ring 4 is a must-have as a passive tracker, especially when it comes to sleep, but I usually always have a smartwatch with me, too.

My go-to is the Pixel Watch 3, which has decent battery life, access to plenty of apps, and even optional LTE connectivity. The Garmin Venu 3 is also another good option, with fairly accurate readings, a lightweight design, and long battery life. Just don’t forget to bring your watch/ring charger!

Jerry Hildenbrand

(Image credit: Hayato Huseman / Android Central)

I keep a pill bottle with a few Tums, aspirin, a couple of band-aids, and some alcohol wipes in my bag, too. Always be prepared.



In addition to the tech gear, I always carry a few extras in my bag: a flashlight, a few tools, a Bic lighter, and a pocket knife. Whenever something stops working, hand it here and I’ll see what I can do!

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nick Sutrich

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I learned this past winter that Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are the new best way to record all your favorite moments because they free up your hands to be more in the moment. That means less looking at your phone and more time capturing what matters, all while getting some great sun protection for your eyes.

Playing games and relaxing is a great way to escape the heat, but looking down at a handheld system can eventually cause neck pain. Smart display glasses solve that problem by projecting a private screen in front of your face, so you can even play while lying down. If you like using your phone to game on, the 8BitDo x Viture controller and glasses combo is your best bet. Otherwise, Xreal One provides the best screen movement for the price, making it feel more like a virtual TV mounted wherever you want.

Andrew Myrick

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I never leave the house with just one phone, so along with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, my iPhone 16 Pro Max will be tossed in my bag. I've also been trying to spend more time playing games to unwind. As such, I'll have something pocketable like the RG34XXSP from Anbernic, but there's also a good chance that my Legion Go S, Steam Deck, or ROG Ally X will sneak into my bag. Oh, and I always try to make sure I have enough cables to charge all the devices.

Because phone companies fail to recognize the existence of microSD cards, we're stuck with whatever storage comes with our phones. I often carry at least one or two portable SSDs, so I can either offload pictures and videos or plug in the SSD to play something in my library of games. It's also just nice to have a way to back things up, in case something goes awry while I'm away from home.

Harish Jonnalagadda

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I like a good tech bag, and I recently switched to Bellroy's Transit Travel Pack Pro. It is on the costlier end of the scale at $339, but it has everything I need in a tech bag. It has plenty of storage and 11 pockets in total, providing comfortable storage for all my tech accessories — an enclosed water bottle pocket, an RFID-blocking pocket, and a padded section that slots in my MagicBook Pro 16 without any issues.

In addition to the Bellroy bag, I use Peak Design’s Travel Duffel when going on extended junkets. The duffel has durable build quality, plenty of mesh pockets, and it easily accommodates the brand's packing cubes. The 65L variant I'm using is honestly overkill, and the 45L model should be more than adequate in most situations.

I always have a few external drives on hand while traveling. These days, I rely on Seagate's Ultra Compact SSD while on the go; it's the size of a regular USB drive, but it offers 2TB of storage and connects over USB-C, allowing me to easily hook it up to my phone or notebook.

I have used the Kindle Oasis extensively over the last five years, but Amazon's reluctance to release a model that uses USB-C prompted me to switch to Kobo's excellent Libra H2O.

I started using DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera a few months ago, and it has changed how I record videos while traveling. It's just so much more convenient to use an action camera than a phone, and the Action 5 Pro boasts a durable design that captures fantastic footage in challenging situations.

Other accessories include Rolling Square's inCharge XS cable, which features USB-C, Lightning, and USB-A connectivity, and charges at 240W. It's the ideal travel charging cable, and the best part is that it features magnets on either end, allowing you to simply attach it to a key ring.

Another accessory I'm liking quite a bit is the AirCard, a credit card-sized Bluetooth tracker that works with both iPhones and Android devices (using the new Find Hub), and it goes in the tech bag. I also have a SIM card ejector that goes on a key ring, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and breath mints (essential on 30-hour intercontinental flights).

Michael Hicks

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It’s a boring answer, but I keep one portable charger and at least a couple of spare phone charging cords on me, since my phone is my main source of info and background entertainment, and it tends to die quickly. And I tend to bring my Kindle, just to survive the plane ride and terminal boredom.

I’ll never match my sister’s love of birding, but I do bring the Celestron binoculars she gave me at Christmas on trips when I want a closer look at the wildlife, pairing them with my Merlin app to help me know what birds I’m hearing. Otherwise, I bring whichever Garmin watch I’m reviewing on every trip. I want to keep myself accountable for the steps I take and my body’s energy levels, while also ensuring that the jet lag isn’t overwhelming me too much.

I also enjoy wearing my Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which offer both sun protection and a convenient option for quick, candid photos of my surroundings.

Today's best Amazon Kindle 11th Gen 2024 deals $109.99 View

Brady Snyder

(Image credit: Peak Design)

There are a bunch of tech-focused suitcases and carry-on bags out there, and they’re all mostly garbage. However, the Peak Design Roller Pro carry-on is a notable exception. It has a front pocket with a laptop or tablet sleeve and room for essentials. On the inside, you can fit modular Peak Design camera cubes or packing cubes. I’ve brought entire desktop PC setups cross-country using this carry-on, and can vouch for it as a tech-first suitcase.

A passport wallet is a travel essential, but which one should you buy? My vote goes to the Nomad Passport Wallet, specifically the version with an integrated pen. If you’ve ever traveled internationally, having to fill out customs declarations and other forms without a pen is such a hassle. With this wallet, you don’t have to worry about it. You also have plenty of room for cards, Find Hub trackers, and a magnetic spot for a paper boarding pass.

Namerah Saud Fatmi

(Image credit: Casetify)

CASETiFY is one of the largest and most reputable smartphone case manufacturers in the world. If you see the value in getting a drop-proof phone case from the brand, you’ll probably want to check out their drop-proof luggage to match your ensemble.

Complete your airport fit with CASETiFY’s Bounce Suitcase lineup featuring the robust 21-inch Carry-On Suitcase and 29-inch Check-In Trunk Suitcase, both of which can be fully customized. I find jazzy patterns with loud color combos make it easier to spot your luggage on the baggage carousel, which is why I picked a particularly brazen blue and pink chevron print for my CASETiFY Bounce set.

Constructed with recycled materials, these hard-shell luggage pieces boast durable impact-proofing, frictionless wheels that rotate 360 degrees, TSA-approved parts, and a hidden pocket to slyly stash trackers like AirTags.

CASETiFY provides a lifetime warranty on both suitcases and a 30-day return policy, a testament to the brand’s confidence in its build quality.

Nandika Iyer Ravi

(Image credit: Amazon)

For flying, the Monos Carry-On is a perfect fit. It's incredibly compact and maneuverable, yet surprisingly spacious. I can easily pack my laptop, a solid five changes of clothes as a contingency against lost luggage, and even a generous supply of snacks for the flight, all while staying within airline carry-on limits. Plus, it has a separate compartment for wires and chargers as well.



The Fujifilm Instax Wide Link Smartphone Printer has become an essential item in my luggage, and for good reason. It's incredibly convenient for printing photos on the go, especially when catching up with friends and family after months apart. This makes it incredibly easy to capture memories on your phone and then immediately print them out to hand as a tangible keepsake.

I love the fact that you can turn digital photos into physical copies, and that you don’t need to have special equipment to capture pictures; your phone is good enough. Its seamless smartphone connectivity via the Instax Link app makes printing a breeze, allowing for quick edits and filters before printing pictures.